CDA swears in new cohort of licensed social professionals to strengthen Dubai’s social sector

UAE

49 newly licensed professionals join Dubai’s regulated social work ecosystem as part of CDA’s ongoing capacity-building efforts

At a ceremony held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, members of the second cohort of social professionals for 2026 took the professional oath in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA.

Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has inducted a new cohort of licensed social professionals, reinforcing efforts to strengthen the emirate’s regulated social work ecosystem.

At a ceremony held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, members of the second cohort of social professionals for 2026 took the professional oath in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA. The oath was taken after participants completed all licensing requirements to practice in the social sector.

The oath underscores the professionals’ commitment to delivering responsible social services in line with the highest professional and ethical standards, reflecting the CDA’s ongoing oversight and its efforts to advance social work and enhance service quality.

The ceremony marked a milestone in the CDA’s broader objective to build an integrated and professional social work ecosystem, strengthen efficiency and expertise, and ensure the delivery of specialised, high-quality services that respond to the needs of diverse community groups while keeping pace with social and economic developments.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid said the oath-taking represents a qualitative step in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading model in community work. She said the CDA remains committed to preparing qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to deliver integrated, high-quality services that serve all segments of society.

“Each professional adds real value to Dubai’s social sector ecosystem, reflecting our focus on developing human capital and building a more resilient and sustainable society,” she said.

She added that the CDA is working to enhance professionals’ readiness to respond to social and economic change by equipping them with the tools and knowledge required to deliver innovative solutions focused on prevention and empowerment before intervention. She noted that licensing and qualifying social professionals is a key pillar in building strong and sustainable social capital that supports Dubai’s development journey and improves community wellbeing.

The latest cohort adds 49 licensed professionals, bringing the total number of licensed social professionals in Dubai since the launch of the initiative to 1,109. The licensing framework has been implemented across 196 government entities and 864 public sector institutions, with the participation of 186 national professionals.

The CDA said the initiative reflects effective investment in national human capital and strengthens its role in developing a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable social sector.

The programme aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places quality of life and wellbeing at the heart of development priorities. By preparing qualified professionals and regulating practice through clear governance frameworks, the CDA continues to strengthen the foundations of a cohesive society and stable families, supporting Dubai’s long-term sustainable development goals.