​Closing Ranks, GCC Leaders Pledge Unified Stance on Regional Crises

Gulf Cooperation Council leaders Wednesday concluded their 46th Summit with a pledge to boost integration and tackle emerging challenges.

They issued the following 'Sakhir Declaration' at the end of the 46th GCC Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain today:

"Based on the deep, historic fraternal bonds that unite the GCC states and their peoples, rooted in common faith, lineage, language and a shared destiny, and reflecting the noble objectives upon which the Council was founded in 1981, Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), convening at the 46th session of the Supreme Council in Al Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain, affirm their adherence to the following principles:

First: Strengthening the solid bonds and integration among the member states, in belief of the noble objectives of the GCC, in continuation of the approach of the founding leaders, and in embodiment of the aspirations of the peoples of the Council for greater stability, security, progress and prosperity.

The leaders underlined their determination to continue advancing coordination and integration among the GCC states across all political, security, economic and social fields, towards the aspired unity that serves their shared fraternal interests and contributes to establishing the foundations of security, peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the achievements made in the course of joint GCC action, including integration milestones realised under a cohesive defence and security system, balanced and prudent diplomatic positions, and sustainable development and economic projects. These achievements reflect the Council’s political cohesion and alignment in vision, objectives and positions on regional and international issues. They also stressed the importance of continuing efforts at an accelerated pace to achieve further gains for the GCC states and their peoples.

Second: Respecting the sovereignty of GCC states and all countries of the region, non-interference in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or the threat thereof. They affirmed that the security and stability of GCC states are indivisible, and that any infringement upon the sovereignty of a member state constitutes a direct threat to their collective security.

With the aim of consolidating a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, and working to resolve regional and international conflicts through peaceful means, the leaders welcomed the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, and affirmed their support for regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring full adherence to the provisions of the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and advancing efforts to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people and all peoples of the region to live in security and peace.

Third: Ensuring continued progress in economic development and technological and scientific advancement. The leaders stressed the importance of completing the requirements of the GCC Common Market and the Customs Union, enhancing trade and tourism, and encouraging investment in strategic projects, particularly in infrastructure, transport, energy, communications, water, and food. They also emphasised boosting digital infrastructure integration, facilitating e-commerce, and supporting the development of shared systems for digital payments and cloud services, contributing to full economic citizenship and comprehensive, sustainable development.

The leaders also underscored the significance of continuing economic diversification pathways and strengthening innovation and sustainability-based economies to ensure long-term prosperity for GCC states and their peoples. They stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity within the framework of a joint GCC strategy that strengthens knowledge integration, supports the exchange of expertise in digital transformation, combats cybercrime, ensures a secure digital environment for societies, and promotes the effective participation of youth and women in the development process, while emphasising the role of think tanks and research centres in anticipating the future and formulating public policies that support sustainable development.

Fourth: Affirming environmental responsibility and encouraging sustainable initiatives, while renewing commitment to environmental protection, addressing climate change challenges, reducing carbon emissions, advancing clean and renewable energy projects, and preserving natural and marine resources, aligning with GCC and global initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Fifth: Strengthening international cooperation to safeguard regional security, deepening political, security, and economic partnerships with friendly countries, international organisations, and economic blocs, and enhancing collaboration in areas of sustainable development, combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms, countering hate speech and incitement, tackling transnational organised crime, and supporting the efforts of joint naval forces headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance energy security, protect maritime navigation, and safeguard international trade. The leaders further stressed working towards making the Middle East a region free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and averting arms races, to reinforce regional security and stability.

The leaders expressed their support for the Kingdom of Bahrain in its representation of the Arab Group as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the next two years, and expressed confidence in its ability to fulfil the aspirations of the GCC and its Arab sister states. They affirmed Bahrain’s role as an active partner in reinforcing international peace and security, prioritising dialogue in resolving disputes, and upholding the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

The leaders also expressed their appreciation for the participation of Her Excellency Ms Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the friendly Italian Republic, in the bilateral discussions, which focused on strengthening the deep-rooted historical relations. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a joint action plan to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at enhancing their shared interests, reflecting the GCC states’ openness to building broad partnerships with friendly nations.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, emphasised the need to develop institutional cooperation mechanisms to expand horizons of fraternal solidarity and strategic integration, in order to achieve sustainable security and prosperity for the GCC states and their peoples, within a safe and stable region, and to contribute to building a world that is more just and prosperous. They underscored their firm commitment to these principles to ensure a brighter future for the GCC states and their peoples.​"