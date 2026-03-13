COMMUNITY COMMITTEE REVIEWS 'YEAR OF FAMILY' PROGRESS AND SOCIAL REASSURANCE

UAE

WAM- The Community Sector Committee of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD) held a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Council.

During the meeting, the Committee discussed the efforts of social sector entities across the UAE to enhance community reassurance and support families and members of society. The Committee also reviewed national initiatives associated with the Year of Family 2026. These initiatives reflect societal values and place people and families at the heart of national efforts.

The initiatives contribute to advancing national priorities, particularly through the development of policies that support family growth and stability, while reinforcing the role of the family as the cornerstone of social cohesion and sustainable development.

During the meeting, the Committee emphasized the important role of institutions in providing social and moral support to different segments of society. These efforts contribute to fostering a sense of shared responsibility and strengthening the culture of solidarity and mutual support the UAE society is known for.

Among the attendees were Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai;Hajar Ahmed Al Thehli as Secretary General of the Council; Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD); and Mariam Majid Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

During the meeting, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Chairperson of the Child Digital Safety Council, presented the latest developments on activation of the comprehensive national plan for the Year of Family, launched under the theme “Growth and Belonging.”

The plan focuses on strengthening family and community cohesion, raising societal awareness of family-related issues, and developing legislation, policies and benefits that support family stability. In addition, the plan provides a unified national framework for initiatives and programmes while enhancing coordination among relevant entities.

The presentation also highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting individuals preparing for marriage under the UAE Family Growth Strategy 2031.

These initiatives include reviewing human resources policies related to family support, enhancing policies and benefits that facilitate family formation and growth, expanding family preparation programmes for couples preparing for marriage and families in their early stages, and promoting family-friendly workplace environments.

The Minister of Family also reviewed initiatives aimed at strengthening family values and reinforcing the role of the family in raising children and building a cohesive society such as the establishment of the Child Digital Safety Council and the development of policies governing the use of social media platforms.

For her part, Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, reviewed the Ministry’s efforts under the Year of Family 2026, which focus on strengthening the role of the third sector in supporting family-related initiatives, as well as developing community programmes that enhance family cohesion and reinforce social values.

During her presentation, the Minister of Community Empowerment also highlighted several community initiatives aimed at expanding family participation in social activities, encouraging volunteerism, and strengthening the role of society in supporting families and promoting a culture of social responsibility.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, reviewed the emirate’s efforts to enhance community initiatives and programmes that support families and strengthen community reassurance, as well as the readiness of the social sector to respond to community needs.

The presentation highlighted proactive measures implemented to maintain direct communication with vulnerable groups, follow up on existing cases, and provide services through virtual channels. It also covered efforts to support senior citizens, low-income individuals, People of Determination (POD), workers and volunteers, ensuring the continuity of services and strengthening the sector’s responsiveness.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri also reviewed programmes under the Abu Dhabi Family Growth Agenda within the Year of Family framework, focusing on family formation, growth, stability, cohesion, and the empowerment of all family members.

The presentation covered updates on programmes supporting family formation and encouraging marriage, including the Medeem Initiative, Al Ghars Parenting Licence Programme, the Unified Digital Platform for Wedding Services, the Barakatna Initiative for senior citizens, and Nabdh Community Hubs in Abu Dhabi, which contribute to enhancing quality of life and strengthening community cohesion.

For her part, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, reviewed the community efforts carried out by the emirate during the current period in support of families and various segments of society.

These efforts included direct outreach to check on the wellbeing of People of Determination, foster families, senior citizens, and individuals in greatest need, as well as follow-up on a number of protection cases. The efforts also encompassed the dissemination of awareness bulletins through social media channels on managing crises and family mental wellbeing, and field visits to provide reassurance and support — reflecting the readiness of the social sector and its continued responsiveness to community needs.

Buhumaid also reviewed updates on the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, alongside family awareness and family stability programmes, as well as financial literacy programmes for families in Dubai.

Mariam Majid Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department, reviewed the Department's efforts in supporting the community during the current period, along with the emirate's key initiatives under the Year of Family.

The presentation focused on a comprehensive package of community initiatives that promote intergenerational cohesion, empower senior citizens in passing on Emirati values and heritage, and strengthen family and community cohesion.

It also addressed social, economic, and health support for families, as well as initiatives aimed at reviving the community spirit and strengthening family bonds

In conclusion, the Committee affirmed the importance of continued coordination and integration among relevant entities in the social sector, drawing on successful practices from each emirate and advancing initiatives and policies that support families. These efforts contribute to strengthening the stability of the Emirati family and solidifying its role as the foundation of a cohesive and sustainable society.