Court awards Dh50,000 compensation to wife assaulted by husband

UAE

Woman suffered a deep tongue cut, broken front teeth and shoulder bruises after being assaulted by her husband, court records show

According to court documents, the husband entered her room following a verbal dispute and assaulted her by striking her face and body with his hand. Medical reports presented to the court showed that the victim suffered a deep cut to her tongue, broken upper front teeth and bruises to her right shoulder.

Abu Dhabi: The Al Dhafra Primary Court has ordered a husband to pay his wife Dh50,000 in compensation after he was convicted of assaulting her, causing serious physical and psychological harm.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation for material, moral, physical and cosmetic damages arising from the assault.

According to court documents, the husband entered her room following a verbal dispute and assaulted her by striking her face and body with his hand. Medical reports presented to the court showed that the victim suffered a deep cut to her tongue, broken upper front teeth and bruises to her right shoulder.

The court noted that the husband had already been convicted in a criminal case for assaulting the victim. He was sentenced to two months' imprisonment, suspended, and fined Dh10,000, while the civil claim was referred to the competent court.

In his defence, the husband requested the dismissal of the civil case, arguing that the plaintiff had failed to prove the extent of the alleged damages and had not provided sufficient evidence to justify compensation of Dh100,000.

However, the court ruled that the final criminal judgment constituted conclusive proof before the civil court regarding the occurrence of the assault and its attribution to the defendant.

The court said the unlawful act that formed the basis of the criminal case was the same act relied upon in the civil claim and that the criminal judgment had become final and binding.

In its reasoning, the court stated that the elements of tort liability had been established, including fault, damage and the causal relationship between them.

It found that the defendant's actions caused direct physical harm to the plaintiff, including the injuries documented in the medical report, and that those injuries entitled her to compensation.

The court further concluded that the assault caused the woman psychological and moral suffering, establishing a causal link between the defendant's conduct and the emotional harm suffered by the victim.

Accordingly, the court ordered the husband to pay the woman Dh50,000 in material and moral compensation, together with 4% annual interest on the awarded amount until full payment, as well as court expenses and Dh200 in legal fees.