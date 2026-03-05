Defying Regional Tensions, Dubai Records Third-Most Expensive Apartment Sale at AED 422 Million

Dubai’s real estate market recorded the sale of an off-plan residential apartment worth AED 422 million (around USD 115 million) on Thursday, making it the third-most expensive apartment transaction in the emirate’s history.

The high-value deal comes at a time of heightened geopolitical challenges and escalating regional tensions, yet Dubai’s property market continues to signal strong investment appeal—reflecting sustained international investor confidence in the emirate’s economic resilience and institutional stability.

Dubai previously registered its most expensive apartment sale at the end of 2025, with a AED 550 million transaction at “Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.” The second-highest apartment sale was recorded in 2023 at “Como Residences,” developed by Nakheel, for AED 500 million.

According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data, the apartment is located in Jumeirah 2 within the “Aman Residences Dubai” project, developed by H&H Development.

The unit spans approximately 31,200 square feet (about 2,898 square metres) and comprises six bedrooms and a living area, along with eight parking spaces. The average price was around AED 13,525 per square foot.

The transaction underscores continued strong demand for Dubai’s luxury real estate, particularly ultra-premium branded residences linked to global hospitality names, which continue to attract high-net-worth buyers and investors seeking rare assets in prime locations.