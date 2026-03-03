Department of Health – Abu Dhabi activates 24/7 mental health support hotline 800 SAKINA

In line with its commitment to safeguarding community wellbeing, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, has activated a dedicated 24/7 mental health support hotline in collaboration with Sakina, a leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth.

The hotline (800-SAKINA or 800-725462) offers psychological first aid as well as compassionate and direct access to qualified mental health professionals for immediate support.

The hotline is bilingual, offering support in both Arabic and English to ensure it is accessible to all community members, including dedicated services to support children and families.

Callers can seek help for a wide range of concerns, with anxiety, panic, stress, difficulty sleeping or any other mental health concerns. Individuals already managing mental health conditions can also receive advice on coping during periods of increased anxiety or change.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “By activating the 800-SAKINA hotline, we are ensuring that every member of our community has timely, trusted mental health support whenever they need it.

We remain close to our community, listening to their concerns and responding quickly with practical help. No concern is too small to discuss, support is available around the clock, and Abu Dhabi’s health system continues to operate safely and effectively for all community members.”

By providing a safe, confidential and compassionate space to talk, the hotline aims to ensure that no one in Abu Dhabi feels that they have to face their worries alone, whether they have lived here all their lives or have recently arrived from abroad.

This action reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to building an integrated, resilient health system that protects both physical and mental wellbeing through preventive, personalized and community-centered care.

Residents are encouraged to look after their mental health by maintaining regular routines, staying connected with loved ones, limiting exposure to distressing or unverified news, and seeking support when they feel overwhelmed. The 800-SAKINA hotline is one of several services available to ensure that help is always within reach.

For mental health support, residents can call 800-SAKINA. For more information about health services in Abu Dhabi, please visit www.seha.ae