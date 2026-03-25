Department of Municipalities, ADGM Launch Unified Engineering Classification System for Abu Dhabi

UAE

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and ADGM have successfully integrated their systems to allow the licensing and classification of engineering firms and professionals to work across the emirate.

Previously, ADGM registered organisations and individuals, encompassing Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, served under separate regulatory frameworks as DMT-only classified firms operating with an Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development licence.

Under the new system, applications from ADGM-licensed companies can now be processed through the TAMM platform, applying the same rigorous classification and registration standards used across the emirate. The updated DMT Classification and Engineering Professions System now allows firms licensed within the free zone to collaborate with mainland-registered engineers.

“The creation of a consolidated framework allows for more collaboration that effectively accelerates construction across Abu Dhabi," said Eng Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning & Permits Centre at DMT. "Real estate developers and property owners will also have a greater choice when it comes to hiring architects, project leads and contractors, which enhances competitiveness and fosters innovation in the emirate’s economy.”

He added that this integration reflects DMT's commitment to future-ready governance that empowers businesses and positions Abu Dhabi as a model for regulatory excellence.

Rashed Al Blooshi, Registration Authority CEO of ADGM, said, “This integration reflects ADGM’s strong alignment and close cooperation with the DMT to deliver a more unified and efficient regulatory environment across Abu Dhabi.

"By enabling engineering firms and professionals registered in ADGM to operate seamlessly across the emirate, we are supporting greater market competitiveness and contributing to the continued sustainable growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors across Abu Dhabi.”