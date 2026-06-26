DEWA recognised globally as 11 best practices achieve five to seven-star IBPC ratings

UAE

Every submission was classified as a global best practice, with ratings ranging from five to seven stars, reflecting DEWA’s deeply rooted culture of organisational excellence.

Dubai: Dr Robin Mann, Chairman of the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), has honoured Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), for his leadership in shaping a world-class excellence framework and his contribution in enabling DEWA to achieve this global distinction.



A total of 11 DEWA teams have also been recognised for developing the outstanding practices.



Every submission was classified as a global best practice, with ratings ranging from five to seven stars, reflecting DEWA’s deeply rooted culture of organisational excellence and its commitment to adopting and developing global best practices in innovation, sustainability and continuous improvement.



Five practices received a seven-star rating, three received six stars and another three earned five stars.



Dr Mann congratulated DEWA on the outstanding success of its first IBPC Best Practice Certification Programme.



"An impressive 11 DEWA best practices were assessed at five-star level or above, confirming their standing as international best practices. This achievement reflects DEWA’s strong commitment to excellence, innovation and knowledge sharing across its divisions and departments. The certification process not only validates DEWA’s achievements but also helps build the capability of its teams to document, present and share best practices.

These recognised practices will support DEWA International in spreading DEWA’s expertise and leadership worldwide. I encourage DEWA to continue sharing and validating more best practices in the future, further strengthening its position as a world-leading utility,” said Dr Mann.



Al Tayer said, "This new global achievement reflects our commitment to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to foster a culture of excellence, leadership and innovation in government work and develop leading organisational practices that enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and global standing. We are proud that 11 of our practices have been recognised as global best practices and have received advanced rankings in the International Best Practice Competition. This confirms that DEWA not only applies the highest international standards and practices but also contributes to the development of global benchmarks and inspiring models that utilities worldwide can benefit from."



"This achievement also reflects the competence of DEWA’s workforce and its ability to transform innovative ideas into organisational and operational practices that deliver sustainable value addition. I congratulate the teams on this achievement, which embodies teamwork and a culture of continuous improvement, and supports our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” said Al Tayer.



Practices, projects and innovations recognised as global best practice in the seven-star category include the Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller (Generation Division); the Hab-Reeh interactive web service for solar photovoltaic harmonic emissions compliance (Power and Water Planning Division); Hydro Insight, an AI-powered smart water monitoring system that enables smart water meter monitoring and fault detection within one hour (Water and Civil Division); the independent water and power producer (IWPP) model developed in collaboration with the private sector (Business Development and Excellence Division); and the world-record reduction of gas turbine outage periods (Generation Division).



Six-star recognitions include the Innovation and Future Shaping Integrated Framework, designed to anticipate the future of the energy and water sectors (Innovation and Future Division); DEWA’s data-driven approach to measuring training effectiveness (Business Support and Human Resources Division); and the standardised 132kV digitally optimised substation design (Transmission Power Division).



Five-star practices include cable lifecycle ageing, which enhances distribution network reliability and improves asset management efficiency (Distribution Power Division); the achievement of world-class collections efficiency (Billing Services Division); and smart bank guarantees (Finance Department).