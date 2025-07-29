DEWA wins Middle East and Africa Deal of the Year 2024 award for Hassyan desalination plant project

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ‘Middle East and Africa Deal of the Year 2024’ award from Project Finance International (PFI), a leading publication specialising in tracking and analysing global projects, financial transactions and project deals.

DEWA was recognised for its 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (RO) desalination project in Hassyan. The project is the largest of its kind in the world using RO technology under the independent water producer (IWP) model, with an investment of AED 3.377 billion.

“The Hassyan seawater desalination project plays a pivotal role in achieving Dubai’s ambitious target to produce 100% of desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030.

This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

The project reflects our commitment to meeting growing demand for electricity and water services, enhancing water security from sustainable sources, and increasing Dubai’s desalination capacity to 735 MIGD through advanced technologies and innovative solutions,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Implementing the project under the IWP model enhances Dubai’s global competitiveness and has enabled us to secure the world’s lowest tariff for desalinated water.

DEWA has developed the project in collaboration with ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia. The project has achieved a world record by receiving the lowest bid of 0.36536 USD per cubic metre of desalinated water,” added Al Tayer.