UAE

New figures highlight continued growth across Dubai's core workforce and mid-career population segments.

Dubai's population reached 4,580,300 by the end of 2025, compared with 3,478,300 in 2021. (Picture credit: WAM)

The latest statistics issued by the Dubai Health Authority show that about 80.34% of the emirate's population is of working age, between 20 and 59 years. This group totalled 3,679,771 people out of Dubai's total population of 4,580,300 at the end of 2025.

The data, reviewed by Emirates Today, showed that the working-age population increased by around 917,405 people over four years, compared with 2,762,366 in 2021, representing growth of 33.21%. In 2025, the group comprised 2,663,498 males (72.38%) and 1,016,273 females (27.62%). The data also showed that the 40-59 age group, classified as the leadership and planning age segment, reached 1,217,738 people, representing 26.59% of Dubai's population in 2025.

The Dubai Health Authority said Dubai's population reached 4,580,300 by the end of 2025, compared with 3,478,300 in 2021. This represents an increase of 1,102,000 people, with a growth rate of 31.68% over four years.

According to the statistics, Dubai's population in 2025 consisted of 3,138,200 males (68.52%) and 1,442,100 females (31.48%). In 2021, the population comprised about 2,400,100 males (69.0%) and 1,078,200 females (31.0%). The figures indicate a largely stable population structure over the period.

Within the working-age population, the 20-29 age group totalled 1,064,309 people, accounting for 23.24% of Dubai's population in 2025. In 2021, the group numbered 849,380 people, or 24.42% of the population. This represents an increase of 214,929 people and a growth rate of 25.3%.

Within this category, the 20-24 age group increased from 272,589 people (7.84%) in 2021 to 400,465 people (8.74%) in 2025. This represents a growth rate of 46.91%.

The 30-39 age group accounted for 1,397,724 people, representing 30.52% of Dubai's population in 2025, compared with 1,087,610 people (31.27%) in 2021. This was an increase of 310,114 people and a growth rate of 28.51%.

The 30-34 age group remained the largest population segment in both years, reaching 707,796 people (15.45%) in 2025, compared with 623,368 people (17.92%) in 2021. The 35-39 age group recorded the highest growth within this category, increasing from 464,242 people (13.35%) in 2021 to 689,928 people (15.06%) in 2025. This was an increase of 225,686 people and a growth rate of 48.61%.

The 40-59 age group also expanded, reaching 1,217,738 people in 2025, or 26.59% of Dubai's population. In 2021, the group numbered 825,376 people, representing 23.73% of the population. This reflects an increase of 392,362 people and a growth rate of 47.54%.

The 40-44 age group increased from 370,177 people (10.64%) in 2021 to 539,388 people (11.78%) in 2025. The 45-49 age group rose from 236,729 people (6.81%) to 349,574 people (7.63%). The 50-54 age group recorded growth of 65.13%, with an increase of 81,699 people.

In contrast, the number of children and adolescents under the age of 20 reached 756,497, representing 16.52% of the total population in 2025, compared with 632,757 people, or 18.19%, in 2021. Residents aged 60 and above numbered 144,032 in 2025, accounting for 3.15% of the population, compared with 83,177 people, or 2.38%, in 2021.