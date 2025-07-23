DIFC Courts reports increase in number of claims in H1 2025

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today reported statistics for the first six months of 2025. Claim numbers grew 38 percent year-on-year as parties sought swift, independent justice in domestic and international commercial and civil disputes.

From January-June 2025, 650 claims were filed across all Court divisions, with a total average claim value of AED13.2 million. The main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions recorded 61 claims, with an average claim of AED117.7 million and a total of AED6.7 billion.

The steady increase in claims demonstrates the Courts’ status as the jurisdiction of choice for delivering efficient and reliable judicial services to both corporate and individual users and underpins Dubai’s status as an international business hub.

Wayne Martin, Chief Justice at DIFC Courts, said, “The first half of 2025 reflects a sustained pattern of growth, particularly in opt-in matters and higher-value claims. These developments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ position as a trusted forum for resolving complex commercial disputes, supported by experienced judges, and international enforceability."

He added that the new DIFC Courts Law, introduced in early 2025, represents a forward-looking step by the Government of Dubai allowing the DIFC Courts to further streamline procedures and enhance judicial practice.

Over the first half of 2025, the Civil & Commercial Division (CCD) recorded an 85 percent year-on-year growth in claims (from 33 to 61), with a total claim value of AED2.3 billion.

Strong demand for the Courts’ Arbitration Division (ARB) continued as 23 claims were registered, an increase of 92 percent year-on-year, with a combined value of AED4.5 billion.

The Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) dealt with 458 claims (a 73 percent year-on-year increase), representing an AED43.2 million total claim value and an average claim value of AED95,000.

The increases in caseload in the commercial and arbitration divisions and the Small Claims Tribunal were offset to some extent by a decrease in enforcement cases, so that total new cases increased by 38 percent to 650, as compared to 470 in the corresponding period last year.

The statistics also highlight strong uptake of ‘opt-in’ claims, with parties outside the DIFC jurisdiction contractually selecting the DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes. In the Court of First Instance, 38 percent of claims were opt-in; 39 percent in the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT); and 18 percent in the Arbitration Division (ARB).

The DIFC Courts Wills Service also recorded increased activity. In the first six months of 2025, 922 Wills were registered - a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 - and 27 Probate Orders were issued. Since its inception, the service has registered over 13,400 Wills, offering a secure mechanism for non-Muslim residents and investors to plan their estates in the UAE.

The Courts’ Pro Bono Programme also assisted more than 524 individuals, supported by 39 volunteer firms, and 51 volunteer lawyers. The DIFC Courts' Pro Bono Programme is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and was implemented in 2009.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said, “This period has seen continued uptake across all our services, from civil and commercial claims to ancillary services. The consistent increase in users choosing to bring their disputes to the DIFC Courts is a strong reflection of the value placed on our legal framework by businesses and individuals alike.

"Serving as the region’s leading common law commercial court for over 20 years, our continued growth is a testament to our mission to adapt, innovate, and expand access to justice through our core and ancillary court service offerings to the public.”