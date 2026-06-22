Digital Dubai hosts major event to drive unified AI-driven government services under 'Dubai-it' initiative

UAE

The broad participation of government entities reflected a shared commitment to advancing a more integrated and proactive government model powered by data, AI, and institutional collaboration.

"Digitalising Life in Dubai 2026" serves as an annual platform that brings government entities together to review progress, identify shared challenges, and accelerate solutions. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: Reinforcing Dubai's commitment to strengthening its position as a global model for future digital cities, Digital Dubai organised the "Digitalising Life in Dubai 2026" event, bringing together a wide range of government entities responsible for services, data, and digital technologies.

The event aimed to coordinate government efforts and accelerate the development of the next phase of the digital operating model, ensuring alignment with rapid technological advancements and transforming them into more integrated, proactive services and experiences across unified digital channels.



The event aligns with the ''Dubai-it'' initiative as a practical platform that brings together government entities to develop shared methodologies, address challenges, and accelerate the implementation of initiatives that enhance the experience of individuals and the business sector.



The event aligns with the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of AI across government operations and unify services for individuals and businesses within a single digital ecosystem, this initiative is laying the foundation for a new model of government services and experiences that uses data and AI to anticipate community needs, simplify journeys, and enhance quality of life.



"Digitalising Life in Dubai 2026" serves as an annual platform that brings government entities together to review progress, identify shared challenges, and accelerate solutions, strengthening cross-government coordination and supporting the transition from vision to execution through a unified, Agentic AI-enabled digital transformation roadmap.



Four strategic pillars

The event featured workshops and expert discussions centered around four strategic pillars that will define the next stage of Dubai's digital transformation journey.



The first pillar, AI-Ready Data, explored how to develop interconnected, high-quality data ecosystems that enable the safe and responsible use of AI while supporting decision-making and the development of future services.



The second pillar, The Future of Experience Service Delivery, focused on creating a more customer-centric government model that designs services around the needs of individuals and businesses rather than traditional institutional structures, enabling more integrated, seamless, and accessible experiences through unified digital channels.



The third pillar, AI Execution, examined approaches for implementing AI and Agentic AI into government services and operational processes to enhance efficiency, productivity, responsiveness, adaptability, and innovation.



The fourth pillar, The Future of Digital Maturity, addressed the development of next-generation measurement frameworks that reflect emerging requirements and support continuous improvement and future policymaking.



Single ecosystem powered by AI

Commenting on the event, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "Dubai is confidently moving towards a new era of government work, one in which data, systems, and services operate as part of a single ecosystem powered by AI and centred on people. Today, the question is no longer how to provide more digital services, but how to make services more connected to people's lives, better able to understand their needs, and capable of responding before requests are made. The future lies in proactive and integrated government experiences that operate seamlessly and in harmony, ensuring that people receive what they need at the right time and with minimal effort."



He added: "Service design is no longer driven by institutional boundaries and mandates, but by the experiences of citizens, residents, visitors, and business owners. If customers perceive government as one entity, then our responsibility is to operate as one integrated ecosystem that shares data, standards, and capabilities to deliver that experience. This is precisely what we are building in Dubai, guided by our leadership’s vision and future-focused directives.”



Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said: "In the new era that Dubai is leading, data is no longer merely a resource that supports decision-making; it has become the infrastructure upon which digital services and AI applications are built. The higher the quality, integration, and readiness of data, the greater the ability of government entities to develop proactive, personalised, and efficient services. Building an AI-powered government requires an integrated data ecosystem founded on governance, trust, and interoperability, ensuring that data is transformed into real value that enhances quality of life and strengthens Dubai's competitiveness."



Integrated experiences

For his part, Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: "The future of service delivery depends on our ability to design integrated experiences around customer needs rather than organisational structures. When we succeed in unifying platforms, standards, and methodologies, customer journeys become simpler, smoother, and more consistent. Integrating services within shared digital channels is a key step towards building a unified government experience that reflects Dubai's vision of operating as one connected ecosystem. The success of the next era depends on continued partnership and collaboration across government entities, working together to remove obstacles and accelerate solutions that translate vision into tangible impact on people's lives and the business environment."



The event concluded with agreement on a series of implementation pathways and actions linked to the four strategic pillars, with clear ownership assigned to responsible entities and mechanisms established for ongoing monitoring and follow-up, strengthening accountability and accelerating execution.



The broad participation of government entities reflected a shared commitment to advancing a more integrated and proactive government model powered by data, AI, and institutional collaboration, while reinforcing Dubai's global leadership in digital transformation.



"Digitalising Life in Dubai 2026" forms part of an ongoing annual pathway led by Digital Dubai to align government efforts, accelerate the resolution of common challenges, and transform strategic priorities into measurable outcomes that enhance quality of life and strengthen Dubai's competitiveness and global digital leadership.

