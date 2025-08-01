Digital Dubai launches first AI-powered ‘Emirati Family’ to raise awareness of the city’s digital services among the community

In a pioneering step to enhance the digital quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital transformation, Digital Dubai has launched the first-ever virtual ‘Emirati Family’ created using artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative serves as an innovative platform for delivering government messages in a relatable, engaging, and accessible manner to all segments of society.

Designed as an interactive digital interface, the AI-powered family represents Emirati society and reflects its values and aspirations. It also supports Dubai’s vision of a smarter, more sustainable future.

Digital Dubai introduced the project with the unveiling of the first member of the virtual family, ‘The Girl’, who made her debut in a short video shared across social media platforms. Dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern twist, the character is designed to be warm and approachable, especially for children and families, encouraging dialogue around technology, AI, and digital services.

As part of efforts to encourage community participation, the character invited the public to help select her name from three options: ‘Dubai’, ‘Mira’, or ‘Latifa’. The project will soon introduce additional members of the virtual family, including the father, mother, and brother, forming a complete digital representation of an Emirati household. Powered by AI and advanced data technologies, the family will deliver engaging and educational messages about Dubai’s digital services in a light and relatable manner for all segments of society.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of Dubai’s advanced digital services by promoting the concept of digital life through an interactive, human-centred approach. It is designed to engage people of all ages, cultures, nationalities, and languages, through virtual characters inspired by Emirati identity and cultural values.

Aligned with Digital Dubai’s vision, the initiative supports the development of modern, AI-powered communication tools that reflect Emirati values while engaging new generations in their preferred digital language and style.

Digital Dubai envisions these virtual characters as a relatable voice and an engaging bridge to raise awareness of digital services in an amusing, interactive, and meaningful way. The initiative supports Digital Dubai’s broader goals of building a future where digital innovation enhances quality of life, promotes human well-being, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in all aspects of digital living — including innovative methods of community engagement. Through this effort, Digital Dubai seeks to harness the power of AI to create a more resilient and people-centric digital future.