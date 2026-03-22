Distance learning strengthens resilience of UAE education sector

UAE

WAM - The distance learning system in the UAE represents a key pillar ensuring the continuity of the educational process and the flexibility of implementing academic plans under various circumstances. The country has developed an advanced and adaptable education system capable of responding swiftly to changes and emergencies without compromising quality or continuity.

The decision to continue distance learning in public and private schools for two weeks reflects the high level of readiness of educational institutions and their ability to transition immediately to alternative learning models that ensure the smooth continuation of education.

The move highlights the UAE’s advanced capabilities in digital infrastructure, which support smart learning and enable students and teachers to continue the educational process efficiently from any location.

This transformation stems from a forward-looking vision adopted by the UAE years ago. In 2012, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme was launched, forming a key milestone in the development of the country’s education sector. It contributed to reshaping the learning environment within schools through the introduction of smart classrooms and the use of modern interactive technologies, alongside the development of advanced digital infrastructure supporting the shift towards digital education.

The initiative also focused on modernising curricula, fostering innovation and critical thinking among students, and providing digital platforms that allow parents to track academic progress and stay connected with schools and teachers.

These cumulative efforts have helped build an advanced smart education system that ranks among the most developed globally. This was clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the UAE successfully implemented a comprehensive distance learning model that received wide praise from international educational institutions for its efficiency, flexibility, and continuity.

The UAE’s digital education initiatives have expanded beyond the local level to the international arena through pioneering projects, including the Digital School, the first accredited and fully integrated Arab digital school. It offers flexible distance learning supported by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, enabling students worldwide to access quality education that meets future needs and strengthens self-learning and advanced skills.

The UAE model of distance learning underscores that sustained investment in digital education and smart technologies forms a solid foundation for ensuring the continuity and advancement of learning outcomes. Over more than a decade, the country has succeeded in building a flexible education system capable of addressing challenges while providing high-quality education in line with the highest global standards.