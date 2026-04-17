Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group Opens a Digital Medical Centre in Mirdif

UAE

Dubai First day surgery and urgent care centre in the area

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group has inaugurated its new medical centre in Mirdif, Dubai, marking it as the first day surgery centre in the emirate to offer urgent care services. Located on Algeria Street in Mirdif, the centre is fully equipped to provide comprehensive healthcare services in line with the highest standards, with the aim of enhancing accessibility to healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction.

The centre delivers high-quality services through a team of highly qualified medical professionals with strong academic backgrounds and extensive clinical experience. It houses a wide range of departments and specialties, including a 24/7 urgent care unit, internal medicine, family medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, orthopedic surgery, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, endocrinology, neurology, cardiology, and ear, nose, and throat (ENT), in addition to ophthalmology, physiotherapy, as well as a pharmacy and laboratory operating around the clock, seven days a week.

The centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic capabilities, featuring a state-of-the-art digital laboratory. Its radiology department includes advanced digital imaging systems that provide highly accurate results while using minimal radiation and contrast doses. All services are delivered under the supervision of experienced medical professionals with specialized expertise.

The facility is also considered a smart centre, operating entirely under a fully integrated digital hospital system. It utilizes advanced communication technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), enabling patients to access all services through a fully digital experience.

The launch of this centre aligns with the Group’s strategy to bring healthcare services closer to patients, facilitate easier access, and leverage the ongoing digital transformation in healthcare by integrating advanced technologies with human expertise to achieve the highest standards of medical care and deliver a unique healthcare model.