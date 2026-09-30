Dubai-Abu Dhabi rail link opens as first Etihad Rail passenger train departs

UAE

Etihad Rail launches its first passenger train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, departing Al Yalayis Station at 6:16am, expanding safe and reliable travel options between the emirates

The launch of the new service forms part of the gradual expansion of the passenger rail network.

Dubai: The first Etihad Rail passenger train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi began service on Tuesday morning.

The inaugural train departed from Al Yalayis Station in Dubai at 6:16am, carrying passengers of various nationalities and marking the official launch of passenger rail services from Dubai.

The first service wasscheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi at 7:18am, with the journey taking approximately 64 minutes. The new service enables passengers to travel between the two cities via the national railway network.

Al Yalayis Station welcomed a number of passengers from the early morning hours as they prepared to board the inaugural journey, which marks the operational launch of the passenger train service from Dubai and expands travel options between the emirates.

The launch forms part of the gradual expansion of the passenger rail network, following the introduction of the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route on June 30. The addition of Al Yalayis Station creates a new rail link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering passengers a modern, safe and reliable transport option between the two cities.