Dubai advances more flexible government work environments with 2026 edition of ‘Our Flexible Summer’

UAE

The initiative reflects Dubai’s vision of building future-ready workplaces that place people at the heart of development.

‘Our Flexible Summer’ was developed in response to the evolving needs of government employees during the summer months. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: Government entities across Dubai have begun implementing the 2026 edition of ‘Our Flexible Summer’, an initiative launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) as part of its ongoing efforts to develop more flexible and human-centred government work environments and enhance the quality of life of government employees.



The initiative reflects Dubai’s vision of building future-ready workplaces that place people at the heart of development and recognise quality of life as a key enabler of productivity, innovation and sustainable institutional performance.



Evolution of government work environments

‘Our Flexible Summer’ was developed in response to the evolving needs of government employees during the summer months and the increasing importance of balancing professional responsibilities with family commitments.



By studying employee needs and listening to their feedback, DGHR developed a flexible working model that supports employees and their families while ensuring business continuity and maintaining high standards of government service delivery.



The initiative reflects DGHR’s commitment to transforming employee insights into practical policies and programmes that enhance the workplace experience and contribute to the continued evolution of government work environments.



Balance in quality of life and performance

‘Our Flexible Summer’ demonstrates that employee wellbeing and quality of life can go hand in hand with maintaining operational efficiency and service excellence.



The initiative also reflects a broader approach to developing more flexible work models that respond to the needs of employees and families while supporting government entities in achieving their institutional objectives.



Beyond its workplace benefits, the initiative helps employees spend more quality time with their families during the summer period, strengthening family bonds and supporting overall wellbeing and social cohesion.



This aligns with Dubai’s broader efforts to enhance quality of life and build a more connected and resilient society.



People at the heart of development

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Picture credit: Dubai Government Media Office

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: "The ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative has demonstrated that employee wellbeing and quality of life do not come at the expense of performance. On the contrary, they are among the key enablers of institutional success and long-term sustainability. Through this initiative, we continue to develop more flexible and people-centric government work environments that enhance the employee experience and strengthen the future-readiness of government entities.”



"The initiative reflects Dubai’s government model that places people at the heart of development and recognises that investing in talent and quality of life is fundamental to enhancing productivity, innovation and sustainable performance. It also reinforces our commitment to developing more attractive, flexible and future-ready government workplaces that support Dubai’s competitiveness and further strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading destinations to live and work,” he added.



The initiative is aligned with the Dubai Government’s efforts to enhance workplace quality of life and foster a healthy balance between professional, family and social commitments, in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’. It also supports sustainable institutional performance and the continued delivery of high-quality government services.



Running from 29 June to 10 September 2026, the initiative introduces two flexible working models that enable government entities to balance employee needs with operational requirements while maintaining business continuity and service excellence.



Under the initiative, employees in the first group will work seven hours per day from Monday to Thursday and four and a half hours on Friday. Employees in the second group will work eight hours per day from Monday to Thursday, with Friday observed as a day off. Government entities may also apply approved flexible working hours and remote working arrangements in accordance with their operational requirements and the nature of their work.



More flexible workplaces

The continued implementation of ‘Our Flexible Summer’ reflects DGHR’s commitment to developing innovative policies and programmes that respond to employee needs and enhance quality of life while supporting future-ready government workplaces.



The initiative forms part of a broader portfolio of policies and programmes led by DGHR to advance the government employee experience and strengthen the readiness of government work environments for future challenges and opportunities.



Through these efforts, DGHR continues to support Dubai’s ambition to build a more agile, resilient and future-ready government, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global model for human-centred governance.