Dubai Airports Launch Digital System to License Security Screeners

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, has launched the Digital Security Screener Licensing System for Security Screeners across Dubai airports. The initiative is implemented in line with the highest national and international standards, reflecting the commitment of both entities to developing competencies and ensuring the sustainability of aviation security.

The launch ceremony was attended by H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; H.E. Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; H.E. Obaid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector, H.E. Ahmad Belqaizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector. Also present were H.E. Major General Marwan Julfar, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs; Brigadier Hamed Al Hashmi, Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security; and his deputy Brigadier Hamad Bin Dilan., along with several senior officials from both sides.

The initiative comes within the framework of institutional integration and strengthening the strategic partnership between the DCAA and Dubai Police. It supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, enhances international confidence in Dubai’s aviation safety and security system, and reflects the joint commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem that aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision of enhancing safety and security while consolidating the emirate’s status as a global aviation hub.

H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said:“The launch of the Digital Security Screener Licensing System for workers in Dubai airports embodies our firm commitment to security compliance in line with the highest national and international standards. It ensures the integration of smart systems and the optimal use of modern technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the security ecosystem, this achievement is a result of institutional cooperation with Dubai Police, supporting aviation security sustainability, reinforcing international confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector, and keeping pace with the Government of Dubai’s vision for the future.”

For his part, H.E. Major General Harib Al Shamsi stressed that maintaining Dubai’s global leadership in the aviation sector requires strengthening a comprehensive security framework through the use of smart analysis tools, specialized training, adoption of global best practices, and enhancing operational resilience. He added:

“We firmly believe that innovation in the security system is a cornerstone in keeping pace with the rapid changes in the aviation industry. Together with our strategic partners, we continuously work on developing our technical capabilities and human resources to ensure the highest levels of readiness, presenting a security model that serves as a benchmark regionally and globally.”

During the visit, a range of pioneering security and technological systems and programs serving the aviation sector in Dubai were showcased. The visit also highlighted the pivotal role played by both entities in building an integrated ecosystem that aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision to enhance security and safety, and to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global aviation hub.