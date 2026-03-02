Dubai Airports: Limited Resumption of Operations to Begin This Evening

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.
