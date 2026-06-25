Dubai approves new urban projects to enhance quality of life and innovation

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Dubai continues to develop transformative urban projects centred on people and quality of life

Dubai has approved a new series of development projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing urban innovation across the emirate, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai: Dubai has approved a new series of development projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing urban innovation across the emirate, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The projects, led by Dubai Municipality, align with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the emirate’s vision to become the world’s best city to live, work and visit. They include the launch of the Dubai Falcon Market, the Dubai Creek Lighting project, and the first AI-powered park design challenge in the world.

Advancing human-centred urban development

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed stated that Dubai continues to develop transformative urban projects driven by a comprehensive vision that places people and quality of life at the centre. He highlighted the importance of innovation, sustainability and advanced technology in shaping the future of the city.

These initiatives aim to strengthen community engagement, support the creative economy and deliver integrated urban experiences that reflect Dubai’s identity and aspirations.

Dubai Falcon Market

Among the key projects is the Dubai Falcon Market, the first integrated and specialised falcon market of its kind in the region. The project celebrates Emirati heritage while offering a modern and fully integrated experience.

The market will feature design elements inspired by the falcon, combining cultural symbolism with contemporary architecture. It will include retail outlets for falcons and related equipment, spaces for cultural activities, a veterinary clinic and a range of visitor experiences.

Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet and with an estimated cost of AED50 million, the project forms part of efforts to develop rural and desert areas while preserving heritage and enhancing tourism appeal.

Dubai Creek Lighting

The Dubai Creek Lighting project will introduce an integrated lighting system across an 8-kilometre stretch of the historic waterfront. The initiative aims to revitalise the area by creating a vibrant night-time destination that enhances the visual and cultural appeal of Dubai Creek.

The lighting design will cover promenades, heritage markets, building façades and walkways, highlighting architectural and historical features while improving the visitor experience. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

First AI-powered park design challenge

Dubai will also launch the world’s first AI-Powered Park Design Challenge, aimed at developing innovative approaches to designing public spaces using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The initiative will involve designers, researchers, startups and innovation leaders, enabling the community to participate in shaping public spaces through interactive tools. Winning designs will be selected through a collaborative process involving experts and public input.

Global design collaborations

Dubai Municipality will continue working with leading international architects to develop landmark projects. As part of this effort, it announced a collaboration with renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma to design the ‘Reservoir Park’, combining nature, architecture and cultural identity in a contemporary design.

Supporting Dubai’s future vision

These projects reflect Dubai’s commitment to building sustainable, innovative and human-centric urban environments. They support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global leader in urban development and city design.