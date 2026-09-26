Dubai Archives, Al Maktoum Archives, Dubai Heritage: The three projects preserving a rapidly changing city's story

UAE

From AI-powered government document systems to 100 books of residents' personal memories, Dubai is building a multi-source archive capturing what the emirate looked like before it became what it is today

From Dubai Heritage to Al Maktoum Archives and the Dubai Archives, three parallel paths or circles of memory emerge: the memory of the community, the memory of the leadership, and the institutional memory. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: In a city where the landscape is changing so rapidly that the present almost seems fleeting, Dubai is not only moving towards the future, but is also working to solidify its past in memory.

In about a year and a half, three distinct projects have emerged, all converging on a single question: How can the story of a city be preserved? A story not only documented in official records, but also shaped by institutional decisions, leadership biographies, and the tales of its people?

From Dubai Heritage to Al Maktoum Archives and the Dubai Archives, three parallel paths or circles of memory emerge: the memory of the community, the memory of the leadership, and the institutional memory. Within these circles, the concept of the archive expands from a mere place for preserving documents to a means of understanding the transformations the city has undergone, and of reinterpreting its present through the documents, testimonies, photographs, artefacts, and experiences left behind by past years.

The document is memory

In May 2026, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation launched the Dubai Archives project, aiming to build a system for managing governmental, semi-governmental, and historical documents and knowledge assets. This system preserves the emirate’s institutional memory and enhances knowledge management and digital transformation.

It is based on standardising archiving and document management practices, while employing artificial intelligence technologies in information search, retrieval, and storage processes.

The pilot phase began with the participation of five government entities: Dubai Municipality, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the Dubai Digital Authority, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

This diversity reflects the broad scope of the document, which could potentially be integrated into a unified system, encompassing everything from administrative records to information related to development, services, and government operations.

But the importance of the project goes beyond the technical aspect. When a government document moves from a preserved file to a searchable source that can be studied, it becomes part of the city's own narrative, as the researcher can trace through it how institutions changed, how services grew, how decisions were made, and how Dubai moved from one stage to another.

History's contribution

In another circle of documentation comes the Al Maktoum Archives, which was established under Law No. 28 of 2024, with the aim of documenting the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the rulers of Dubai and the ruling family, and creating an archive of documents, collections, biographies, and intellectual and literary contributions, in addition to documenting the historical and leadership role of the rulers of Dubai in the emirate’s journey and the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.

The centre was officially launched in October 2025, to serve as a reference for the history of the rulers of Dubai and the Al Maktoum family, combining documents, artefacts, oral history and historical study.

Here, the archive becomes a space for reading history from its sources and understanding the relationship between the decisions and transformations the city witnessed throughout different periods. Photographs, correspondence, artefacts, and personal testimonies do not present a history separate from the city, but rather reveal aspects of how its political, social, economic, and cultural features were formed.

People write their own history

Dubai Heritage, launched in February 2025, delves into a different layer of memory — the memory carried by the people. The initiative focuses on collecting the stories and life experiences of Dubai's residents, documenting the details of daily life, customs, traditions, and the transformations the emirate has undergone across generations.

What is remarkable about this approach is that society does not appear as a recipient of history, but rather as a partner in writing it. The initiative receives narratives from individuals and families, and then the submissions are subjected to scrutiny and evaluation from a historical, social and cultural perspective, before being preserved in an archive that allows for future reference.

This type of documentation adds to history what official documents alone cannot provide: details of life as people lived it, a picture of an old house, a story about a market that no longer exists, a profession that has disappeared, a family custom, a daily trip to school or work, or a story about a neighbourhood whose features have changed. All of these details seem small at the moment, but they become valuable when they accumulate and reveal a picture of society at a certain stage.

100 books from the memory of the locals

In April 2026, Dubai Heritage announced a plan to publish 100 books of stories from the people of Dubai, in a move that transfers the material collected by the project from the digital archive to the book as a cultural and knowledge medium available to readers and researchers.

This step gains importance from the fact that it gives the personal narrative space alongside the official document.

History is not made up only of decisions, correspondence, and reports, but also of the people who lived through the transformations, and of their daily memories that sometimes preserve what files do not.

Understanding the future

If the three projects are placed side by side, the goal can be read as a transition from the concept of “preserving the past” to building a multi-source system of memory.

Dubai Archives preserves a part of the institution’s path, document and decision, and Al Maktoum Archives collects materials related to the history of leadership and the cultural heritage of the rulers of the emirate and the Al Maktoum family, while Dubai Heritage opens the way for the community to document its experiences, narratives and living memory.

In this sense, these paths do not compete for a single narrative of the past, but can be seen as different layers of it: what the establishment wrote, what the leadership preserved, and what the people lived through.

In a city like Dubai, whose name has been associated over the past decades with rapid transformation, these layers become more important as the distance between the past and the present widens.

As the place changes, the need to know what it was like increases, and as the city accelerates towards the future, the details of its earlier phases become more likely to disappear from everyday memory.

Roadmap

When these projects are viewed together, what is happening can be read as a transition from the concept of ‘preserving the past’ to building a system of memory, given that the Dubai Archive preserves the institution’s path and decision, the Al Maktoum Archives documents the history of leadership, while the Dubai Heritage initiative gives the community space to tell its own story.

What unites them is the transformation of a document, testimony, or story from a material susceptible to dispersal and oblivion into an organised, researchable, and usable resource. In a rapidly transforming city like Dubai, memory is not the antithesis of the future, but rather a prerequisite for understanding it. A city that knows how to preserve its decisions, document the history of its leadership, and record the stories of its people not only safeguards the past but also builds for future generations a clearer roadmap for understanding the path that has steadily led them to their present.

Therefore, archiving here appears to be as much a part of culture as it is a part of administration. It is an attempt to answer a question that is both simple and profound: Where did the city we know today come from?

A city doesn't preserve its memory to return to the past, but rather to be able to read it. Documents, photographs, artefacts, and oral histories are not merely relics of a bygone era; they are keys to understanding how Dubai changed, how its identity was formed, and how future generations can read the story of the place from multiple sources, not just a single image.