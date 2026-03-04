12.06 AM Thursday, 5 March 2026
05 March 2026
Dubai authorities: Air defences intercept targets; no injuries reported

Published
By Emirates 247

Emirates 24/7 –Authorities in Dubai confirm that sounds heard in various areas across the emirate were the result of successful air defence interception operations, with no injuries reported. Relevant teams continue to closely monitor developments and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of everyone. The public is advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.

