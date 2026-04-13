Dubai beyond the stereotypes: A place to put down roots and grow

UAE

An Italian entrepreneur reflects on growth, security and the deeper, more human side of life in the UAE, beyond the headlines

Dubai is not a place where life just happens to you, it’s a place where you actively build your own path: Marianna Gatto

Dubai: Before arriving in the UAE at age 25, Italian national Marianna Gatto spent her childhood in Italy, and part of her adult years in London, UK. But the city that she says has been truly “transformative” for her life, is Dubai.

It’s why she never left.

Gatto said: “I’ve been living in the UAE for 12 years now. I moved to Dubai at a relatively young age, alone, and over time, this city has become not just a place where I live, but where I’ve built both my personal and professional life.”

Initially, she found adjusting to her new home challenging, as she had to adapt to a different culture, pace and way of life. But over the years, she has come to a realisation: “Dubai has given me opportunities that would have been difficult to find elsewhere. What stands out the most is the constant feeling that things are moving forward. There is a strong sense of possibility here, and if you are willing to adapt and put in the work, Dubai can really give you space to grow.”

Challenging misperceptions of life in Dubai

The reality of the country is far removed from misperceptions some people in other countries tend to have, about the Emirates. Gatto explained: “One of the main misunderstandings about life in the UAE is that people often see it through a very narrow lens, mostly shaped by what they consume online or through second-hand narratives, rather than through real, lived experiences. There is still a tendency to either idealise Dubai as purely luxurious and superficial, or to judge it without fully understanding the diversity of people who actually live and work here. In reality, life here is much more layered, practical, and human than what is often portrayed.”

In honour of the city she calls home, Gatto makes it her personal mission to bridge the gap between perception and reality – especially for the Italian community. The entrepreneur runs a creative agency, is involved in a start-up, and hosts her own podcast, where she interviews Italians in Dubai from varied backgrounds, and encourages them to share real stories of everyday life in the UAE.

Gatto said: “I started it precisely because I felt there was a gap between perception and reality. Hearing people’s stories first-hand helps bring nuance, and I’ve seen how many listeners change their perspective once they understand what life here actually looks like beyond stereotypes. For me, it’s really about contributing to a more balanced and human narrative of Dubai, one that reflects the complexity of the people who choose to live here.”

One of the biggest reasons why she loves living in Dubai is because life here is peaceful and secure – something Gatto truly appreciates, having lived in less safe cities around the world. She said: “For example, I often walk my dog late in the evening, and I’ve never felt the need to look over my shoulder or be cautious about the people around me. There is a natural sense of trust in public spaces, and that changes the way you live your day-to-day life. It allows me to focus my energy on what really matters – my work, my relationships, and my personal growth – without the background stress that can exist in other environments.”

Even with the current regional tensions, nothing much has changed in Gatto’s routine. Her choice to stay is the result of the trust she has in the country’s leadership, built over the years she spent living here.

Gatto said: “I’ve experienced how the country manages complex situations with a high level of organisation, communication, and stability. What makes a difference is not the absence of challenges, but the way they are handled. Even in moments of uncertainty, I’ve personally felt a strong sense of safety and reassurance.”

She often conveys this sense of confidence to fellow Italians, especially people who express their interest in moving to the UAE. However, she makes sure they know to check their presumptions at the door.

Gatto explained: “I think it’s important not to move here based on assumptions or social media perceptions, but to really experience the city for what it is: a fast-paced, international environment that rewards adaptability, consistency, and a willingness to grow. Dubai is not a place where life just happens to you, it’s a place where you actively build your own path.”