Dubai CDA enhances citizen financial support through participatory design

UAE

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has hosted a participatory design session at Al Khawaneej Majlis to refine social financial benefit services and bolster financial empowerment for Emirati citizens. Attended by 60 community members, the event underscores the Authority’s commitment to involving the public in service design to improve quality of life and family stability.

The CDA detailed its comprehensive framework, which encompasses monthly financial benefits, housing support, home furnishing grants, and assistance for minors. Data revealed that over 10,000 Emirati citizens benefit from monthly support annually, with total disbursements exceeding AED 1.9 billion over the last three years.

A central focus was the "Dubai Empowerment Programme," which facilitates the transition from government reliance to financial independence. Between 2023 and 2025, the initiative helped 2,940 citizens secure employment and supported 194 home-based entrepreneurs, fostering a culture of sustainable economic participation.

Shaikha Al Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector, emphasised that community engagement is a strategic pillar. She noted that listening to the community is essential for building a flexible system that meets the aspirations of Emirati families. Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, added that efforts are focused on providing tools that support social independence and decision-making capacity.

Participants highlighted the necessity of financial literacy and praised the CDA’s direct engagement through field visits, which allow for tailored solutions to individual family challenges.

These initiatives align with the Dubai Social Agenda 2033, supported by partnerships with entities such as Dubai Police and the Dubai Health Authority. The session concluded with an open discussion and survey, ensuring that future social innovation responds directly to the needs of Dubai’s citizens to enhance their long-term wellbeing.