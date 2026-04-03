Dubai Chambers and Indian Ambassador discuss boosting trade and investment

Business

Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with Dr Deepak Mittal, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and advancing trade and investment ties between Dubai and India.

During the session, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Dr Mittal explored opportunities to deepen engagement between the business communities in both markets. They focused on expanding cooperation across key sectors, with a particular emphasis on the digital economy.

Discussions highlighted the growing importance of fintech in shaping efficient, innovative financial ecosystems and enabling advanced digital payment solutions. The meeting also addressed methods to enhance business connectivity, promote private sector collaboration, and support the continued expansion of commercial ties. Both parties underlined the necessity of close coordination to build upon the strong foundations of their economic relationship amidst evolving global circumstances.

The President and CEO of Dubai Chambers stated: "Dubai and India have built a dynamic economic partnership that continues to evolve in line with shared ambitions and growing business engagement. In a rapidly changing global environment, close cooperation with public and private sector stakeholders is essential to bolster confidence, sustain commercial activity, and support deeper collaboration."

India remains one of Dubai's primary economic partners, with Indian companies representing the largest foreign business community in the emirate. To further support these links, Dubai International Chamber operates two representative offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to strengthen engagement and facilitate the expansion of trade and investment.