UAE

Dubai Civil Defence concludes school safety campaign reaching 600,000, boosting fire prevention awareness, emergency preparedness, and evacuation guidance across 280 public and private schools

The initiative focused on community safety measures, establishing a culture of prevention and enhancing preparedness to deal with emergencies and fires in the school environment.

The Dubai Civil Defence General Command concluded the “Our Safety… From the Safety of Our School” initiative, which aimed to raise awareness among more than 600,000 beneficiaries, including students, educational, technical and administrative staff, and parents. The initiative focused on community safety measures, establishing a culture of prevention and enhancing preparedness to deal with emergencies and fires in the school environment.

The initiative, launched in conjunction with the return to schools, combined field awareness programmes with digital solutions. It included an awareness text messaging campaign and direct links to videos and instructions on how to act properly in the event of a fire at school or on a school bus. It also covered ways to prevent fires and safe evacuation procedures during emergencies.

The digital campaign was integrated with field awareness programmes implemented by Civil Defence teams in schools. These programmes aimed to identify the most prominent risks associated with the school environment and enhance preparedness to deal with them in accordance with approved safety and prevention procedures.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, affirmed that the safety of students and the school community is an essential part of Dubai’s community safety system. He noted that investing in preventive awareness from the early stages of education contributes to building generations that are more aware of their responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

He said the initiative seeks to establish safety concepts as a daily behaviour and a shared responsibility among all members of society. He added that, as part of efforts to sustain the initiative’s awareness impact, its QR code will be circulated to Dubai schools throughout the 2026-2027 academic year. This will provide continuous access to awareness and guidance materials and clips.

The initiative includes 280 public and private schools across Dubai, including 53 public schools and 227 private schools, as part of Civil Defence’s efforts to promote proactive prevention and build a more aware and prepared society.