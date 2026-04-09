UAE

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme and Dubai Neighbourhood Councils praised for strengthening family stability and quality of life

Dubai: Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a new national milestone after securing first place at the 'fifth Social Excellence Award', in recognition of its efforts to design and implement impactful community initiatives that enhance quality of life and reinforce family and social cohesion across the UAE.

The award highlights CDA’s leading role in developing innovative, proactive, and institutionally integrated models for community work that support family stability, promote social cohesion and strengthen national values and identity. The achievement aligns with the objectives of the 'Dubai Social Agenda 33', which places families and communities at the heart of sustainable development.

The accolade was presented during a ceremony held in Ras Al Khaimah, where CDA was recognised for two flagship initiatives reflecting its social innovation approach. The 'Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme' won first place in the 'Best Social Initiative – Year of Community (Institutions)' category, while the 'Dubai Neighbourhood Councils initiative' was honoured in the 'Outstanding Social Initiative in Promoting National Identity (Institutions)' category.

Representing CDA at the ceremony were 'Mashhour Al Shamsi', Director of Strategy and Institutional Performance; 'Dr Naeema Al Shamsi', Director of Family Development; and 'Ahmed Al Rumaithi', Head of Neighbourhood Councils and Community Centres. Their attendance underscored the integrated institutional efforts driving these initiatives.

The 'Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme' represents a pioneering national model that places the family at the centre of development priorities. It delivers an integrated framework to empower young people and support them in building stable family lives. The programme offers a comprehensive package of initiatives, including psychological and social preparation to strengthen family communication and relationship awareness, financial education to help young people manage resources effectively, as well as financial and housing support that enables them to begin married life with confidence and stability. Collectively, these elements enhance quality of life and reinforce the foundations of long-term community stability.

Meanwhile, the 'Dubai Neighbourhood Councils initiative' serves as an effective community platform that strengthens connections between residents and reinforces values of belonging and national identity. By providing interactive spaces and organising community-focused activities, the initiative brings neighbours together and supports day-to-day social interaction. It contributes to rebuilding neighbourhood relationships and strengthening family ties through a sustainable, people-centred approach that fosters social cohesion and creates a more integrated and stable community environment.

This achievement reflects CDA’s institutional strategy, which is built on social innovation and strong partnerships with government entities and the private sector. Through these collaborations, the Authority continues to develop sustainable solutions to social challenges and raise overall quality of life in the emirate.

The recognition also reinforces CDA’s role in advancing a pioneering government model for social development based on efficiency, integration and impact, further strengthening 'Dubai’s position as a global leader in family wellbeing and community stability'.