Dubai community mourns Marwa Bakhit: A mother who waited 12 years for her twins and never got to take them home

UAE

The Sudanese national waited 12 years to become a mother - she held her first twin before complications took her life, leaving behind two newborns, an unemployed husband and two sisters in need of support

Dubai: Marwa Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit, 36, of Sudanese nationality, passed away due to sudden health complications experienced during the birth of her twins, Fahd and Fahad, in an incident that left her loved ones in a state of sadness and grief. The deceased had waited for 12 years to fulfil her dream of motherhood, before becoming pregnant with twins. But her joy at the arrival of her two children was incomplete, as she passed away during childbirth.

The funeral prayer was held at the Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque in Dubai, amidst a large number of worshippers who were keen to participate in her funeral and stand by her husband and family in their grief. The young woman, Marwa, was the sole provider for her family due to her husband's current unemployment status.

Her sister Maha said that the two children (Fahd and Fahad) are fine and healthy. She explained that Marwa got married about 12 years ago, and through the following years, she waited for the Almighty to bless her with children. She finally became pregnant with twins, and Maha noted that the pregnancy was normal and her health was fine until the delivery.

She added that Marwa underwent a cesarean section and after the birth of the first child, she was able to see and hold him, before she suffered sudden health complications during the birth of the second child. Maha explained that the family was later informed that she had suffered blood clots in her lungs and heart, and that the medical team tried to resuscitate her several times, but she passed away.

Maha explained that her sister was responsible for her family and provided them with their main source of income, as her husband, Othman Ahmed, is currently going through difficult circumstances due to his lack of employment. She pointed out that with her passing, the family lost the person who provided for their basic needs.

She spoke about her sister’s life in the country, explaining that she came to the UAE when she was one year old, and studied in Dubai from kindergarten to high school, before joining the workforce and continuing her life in the country, stressing that she was loved among her colleagues and friends, and that her family was overwhelmed by the amount of sympathy and prayers for her after her death.

She pointed out that the deceased’s connection to her family and taking on responsibility for their wellbeing came after the death of her parents, who died as a result of suffering from cancer. So Marwa took on the burdens of the family and became the main source of support for her two sisters, in addition to the responsibilities of her married life, before she passed away suddenly after the birth of her twins.

Maha said that the scene at Marwa’s funeral was moving for the family, especially with the large number of people present, including those who did not know her directly. They participated in the funeral, offered condolences, and stood by her husband and sisters. She noted that the amount of prayers and interaction with her on social media was remarkable, considering that it reflects the love and good reputation that the deceased left among the people, and the support of the Dubai community for everyone who lives in the emirate.

She pointed out that the family is currently looking for support and assistance, especially since Marwa’s two sisters do not have a source of income in the country, while her husband is currently unemployed. She called on philanthropists and concerned authorities to help provide a job opportunity for one of her sisters, which would help the family secure its needs after losing its main breadwinner.

Maha expressed the family’s gratitude to everyone who participated in the condolences and offered their sympathy, and to everyone who prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, stressing that the family entrusts her to God, and hopes that He will have mercy on her and grant her a place in His spacious paradise, and that He will protect her two children and grant them health and wellness.