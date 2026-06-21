Dubai completes 30% of dedicated bus and taxi lane expansion project

UAE

RTA aims to cut travel time and boost public transport usage across key roads

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, said the initiative is a key component of Dubai’s strategy to promote sustainable transport.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 30 percent of a major project to expand dedicated bus and taxi lanes across six key streets in the emirate, reinforcing efforts to improve mobility and public transport efficiency.

The project covers 14.5 kilometres of new lanes on vital corridors including Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street, 2nd of December Street, Al Satwa Street, Al Nahda Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and Naif Street. Upon completion, the total length of dedicated lanes will reach 20.6 kilometres.

Boosting sustainable mobility

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, said the initiative is a key component of Dubai’s strategy to promote sustainable transport.

He noted that dedicated lanes improve the speed, reliability and regularity of public transport services, making them a more attractive alternative to private vehicles.

Reduced travel times and improved reliability

According to RTA, the expansion is expected to significantly reduce travel times during peak hours, with improvements ranging between 24 percent and 59 percent depending on the route.

Specific reductions include:

Naif Street: 59%

Al Satwa Street: 54%

Omar Bin Al Khattab Street: 50%

Al Nahda Street: 38%

Bus arrival times are also expected to improve by 28 percent to 56 percent, enhancing reliability for commuters.

Encouraging public transport use

The project is expected to increase the use of public transport by up to 30 percent on certain routes, while reducing operational costs and improving efficiency.

Al Tayer said the initiative supports integration between different transport modes and contributes to reducing emissions and environmental impact.

Building on previous success

The expansion builds on earlier phases of the project, which delivered measurable improvements in journey times and passenger satisfaction.

Previous dedicated lanes, spanning 6.1 kilometres, included routes on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, parts of Naif Street, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street and Al Ghubaiba Street.

Enhancing quality of life

RTA said the project aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to enhance quality of life and position the emirate as a leading global city in mobility and urban sustainability.

Officials emphasised that improved public transport infrastructure plays a key role in achieving long-term goals of efficiency, connectivity and environmental sustainability.