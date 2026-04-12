Dubai completes major bus shelter project to enhance public transport experience

UAE

726 modern shelters now serve more than 192 million passengers annually across the emirate

Some Dubai bus shelters connect to more than 10 bus routes, enhancing network flexibility and improving operational efficiency.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a landmark project to install 726 modern bus shelters across key locations in the emirate, reinforcing its commitment to developing an integrated public transport system centered on service quality and operational efficiency.

The new shelters serve more than 192 million public bus passengers each year and are strategically located in high‑demand areas. Some shelters connect to more than 10 bus routes, enhancing network flexibility and improving operational efficiency.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, said the project represents a strategic step in strengthening the infrastructure supporting Dubai’s public transport system. He noted that it reflects the authority’s focus on building a people‑centric urban environment, improving quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live in.

Al Tayer explained that developing mobility facilities goes beyond operational considerations to enhancing the overall user journey and increasing the attractiveness of public transport. This approach, he said, supports sustainability targets and contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

“The new shelters combine modern, aesthetic design with services that ensure a better travel experience,” Al Tayer said. “They strengthen public confidence in the public transport system and support sustainability goals. Many of the shelters serve multiple bus routes — in some cases more than ten — which improves network efficiency, reduces travel time and encourages greater use of public transport.”

Designed around passenger needs

Al Tayer added that the selection of shelter locations took into account the needs of densely populated areas, as well as current and future operational requirements of public bus services. The project also aims to integrate public transport with individual mobility options.

Seven shelter models

The bus shelters have been classified into seven models based on passenger usage. These include main stations serving more than 750 passengers per day, secondary stations handling between 250 and 750 passengers, and standard stations used by 100 to 250 passengers daily. There are also dedicated pick‑up and drop‑off stops serving fewer than 100 passengers per day.

At major stations, part of the shelter space has been designated as air‑conditioned, with additional shaded outdoor areas and advertising spaces. Information screens display bus network maps, timetables, headway times and other passenger services.

Inclusive design for people of determination

The shelters have been designed in line with Dubai’s accessibility code for people of determination, including designated spaces for wheelchair users. This supports the 'My Community… A Place for Everyone' initiative, which aims to make Dubai fully inclusive and accessible for people of determination.