Dubai court dismisses Dh68 million recovery claim over estate dispute

UAE

Court rules lawsuit inadmissible after finding it was filed against a person who lacked legal standing in the case

According to court records, the case stemmed from an earlier dispute concerning a transaction that took place before the deceased's death and involved a contract that had been challenged on allegations of forgery.

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance has ruled inadmissible a lawsuit filed by a woman seeking to recover approximately Dh68 million, after determining that the claim had been filed against a person who lacked the legal capacity required to be sued in the matter.

The woman argued that the defendant had unlawfully obtained the funds based on a ruling issued by a judicial committee overseeing an estate, claiming the committee had exceeded its legally defined powers by considering a transaction that took place during the lifetime of the deceased rather than matters arising after the death.

Dispute centred on pre-death transaction

According to court records, the case stemmed from an earlier dispute concerning a transaction that took place before the deceased's death and involved a contract that had been challenged on allegations of forgery.

The plaintiff maintained that the disputed contract was valid and legally enforceable, arguing that its effects had been completed before the deceased died, including the transfer and registration of ownership through official procedures.

She contended that any examination of the alleged forgery should have been linked to the outcome of the relevant criminal proceedings and argued that the collection of the funds occurred before that aspect of the dispute had been conclusively resolved.

The woman also asserted that the judicial committee's authority was limited to estate-related matters arising after death and did not extend to transactions completed during the deceased's lifetime.

According to her claim, ownership involved in the disputed transaction had already been transferred and registered before the estate came into existence, meaning the matter fell outside the committee's jurisdiction.

Defendant challenges legal standing

The defendant requested dismissal of the case, arguing that the lawsuit had been filed against the wrong party.

He stated that he had not been involved in the earlier proceedings in his personal capacity but had acted solely as a former trustee and guardian of the estate under a decision issued by the Dubai Estates Court.

He argued that any judgments or measures challenged by the plaintiff related to estate administration and not to him personally.

The defendant asked the court to reject the claim and order the plaintiff to bear legal costs and attorneys' fees, while reserving his right to seek compensation for damages allegedly resulting from the lawsuits filed against him and the heirs.

Court focuses on legal capacity

In its judgment, the court did not examine the validity of the disputed contract, the forgery allegations, or entitlement to the Dh68 million.

Instead, it first considered whether the defendant possessed the legal capacity required for the lawsuit to proceed.

The court noted that UAE civil procedure rules require lawsuits to be brought by a party with a legitimate interest and against the person against whom the claim is intended to be enforced.

After reviewing the previous rulings relied upon by the plaintiff, the court found that they had been issued in proceedings involving the judicial estate committee and other parties, rather than the defendant in his personal capacity.

The court concluded that the defendant's role in the earlier proceedings had been limited to his capacity as a former trustee of the estate and that he did not personally bear legal or financial responsibility for actions taken within the framework of estate management.

Accordingly, the court ruled that the lawsuit was inadmissible because it had been filed against a person without the necessary legal standing in the dispute.