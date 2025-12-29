Dubai Courts To Regulate Fees of the Private Notary Public From January 2026

Dubai Courts announced its readiness to implement the decision on setting the fees of the Private Notary Public in the Emirate of Dubai, effective as of 2 January 2026. The decision aims to regulate the fees associated with the services provided. It also seeks to unify procedures and ensure the clarity of the approved fees within an organized legal framework.

His Excellency Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, affirmed that the decision reflects Dubai Courts’ commitment to developing and regulating Private Notary Public services. This aim is achieved within a clear and integrated legislative framework. The decision contributes to the unification of approved fees. It enhances levels of transparency and governance. It also protects the rights of service recipients and ensures clarity of the fees associated with the services provided.

His Excellency further noted that the regulation of fees forms part of Dubai Courts’ commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality judicial services. Such services contribute to improving the customer experience. They also reinforce confidence in judicial procedures and services. He pointed out that this step is aligned with Dubai Courts’ vision of achieving “Judicial Leadership and Justice for a Global City.” It further supports the Emirate’s efforts to build a modern judicial system in line with best adopted practices.

In this context, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmad Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Case Management Sector, explained that setting the fees in accordance with an approved schedule contributes to enhancing procedural efficiency and regulating the mechanisms for delivering Private Notary Public services. He added that it also improves the customer experience and facilitates procedures through the clarity and unification of fees, thereby strengthening levels of transparency and governance.

Al Obaidli further noted that the adoption of the fee schedule ensures the compliance of Private Notary Public offices with the approved regulatory and legislative frameworks, contributes to enhancing service quality, and accelerates the completion of transactions. This positively reflects on the efficiency of the judicial work system and improves the customer experience.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai – Issue No. (752), pursuant to the legislation regulating the activities of the Private Notary Public. It provides for the determination of the fees for the authorized services, as well as the details of the fees of the office and the Private Notary Public. The fees of the Private Notary Public for the authorized service were set at AED 100 for the electronic registration of the parties’ details in the Dubai Courts system for each party to the instrument, in addition to AED 100 for each signature on the instrument, and AED 1,000 for each transfer in the event that the Private Notary Public moves outside his place of work to carry out the transaction.

Through this decision, Dubai Courts affirms its continued commitment to developing the regulatory environment for Notary Public services, enhancing the principles of justice and transparency, and providing integrated judicial services that meet the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, while supporting the establishment of a modern and reliable judicial system that places service recipients at the core of its priorities.