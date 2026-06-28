Dubai Customs launches advanced K9 fleet to strengthen anti-drug operations

UAE

New smart vehicles enhance inspection efficiency and support anti-drug efforts

The new fleet forms part of Dubai Customs’ strategy to modernise its inspection systems and strengthen the operational readiness of specialised units. The K9 Unit plays a vital role in detecting narcotics and prohibited substances at the country’s border crossings, helping protect society and the national economy.

Dubai: Dubai Customs has launched a new fleet of specialised vehicles for its K9 Unit, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and in support of the UAE’s national anti-drug campaign, held under the slogan “Uniting to Eradicate the Scourge.”

The new fleet forms part of Dubai Customs’ strategy to modernise its inspection systems and strengthen the operational readiness of specialised units. The K9 Unit plays a vital role in detecting narcotics and prohibited substances at the country’s border crossings, helping protect society and the national economy.

Smart technology and enhanced safety

Dubai Customs confirmed that the two new vehicles are built to international standards and designed to improve response times and field inspection efficiency while ensuring safety for both handlers and trained dogs.

The vehicles are equipped with advanced smart technologies, including cameras to monitor dog movements, driver-attention systems and thermal sensors to track kennel temperatures. If temperatures exceed safe limits, instant alerts are triggered to safeguard the animals during operations.

Additional features include emergency access plates for rapid movement during traffic or incidents, and integration with the main operations room to enable real-time monitoring of field missions.

Designed for operational efficiency

The onboard kennels are designed for extended use, featuring independent air-conditioning systems, automated water dispensers and feeding facilities that allow dogs to be cared for without leaving the vehicle.

Other enhancements include non-slip flooring, multiple emergency exits, access ramps, storage areas for inspection equipment and onboard first-aid kits.

Strengthening capabilities

Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 trained dogs, with 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight in explosives detection. The unit is supported by 24 trained officers.

Operational activity has increased steadily, with 341 field deployments recorded in 2023, rising to 419 in 2024, and 290 deployments completed in 2025.

The unit operates from a purpose-built facility that includes 54 kennels, quarantine areas, training grounds and veterinary services, supported by a fleet of six dedicated K9 transport vehicles.

Commitment to innovation

Yasser Saeed Al Musallami, Senior Customs Affairs Consultant at Dubai Customs, said the new fleet represents a significant step in strengthening inspection capabilities and enhancing the role of the K9 Unit as a key pillar of border security.

He added that Dubai Customs continues to invest in smart technologies and modern solutions to improve inspection efficiency and prevent smuggling activities.

Fouad Al Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Support Department, emphasised that the development of the K9 Unit goes beyond equipment to include specialised training, professional development and veterinary care to ensure high operational readiness.

Supporting national security

The launch of the new vehicles reflects Dubai Customs’ ongoing efforts to enhance border security infrastructure and equip its teams with advanced tools. The initiative aims to improve early detection of illegal substances, facilitate legitimate trade and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in combating cross-border crime.