Dubai Education Entities Partner to Strengthen City's Global Standing

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, have signed a strategic partnership with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to strengthen the higher education sector and support Dubai’s position as a world-class learning destination.

Aligned with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 (E33) Strategy, the agreement was formalised on the sidelines of an event titled ‘The Knowledge Assembly’, hosted by KHDA alongside Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together comprise TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.

In the presence of Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group PJSC, the strategic partnership agreement was signed by Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group.

Dr Saeed Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA said: “Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for knowledge and innovation depends on strong collaboration across the higher education ecosystem. The partnership with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, and the launch of the Higher Education Leadership Network, are an important step in realising that vision. Through Education 33 and our collaborative efforts, we will continue to attract the world’s best talent, strengthen research and innovation, and provide students with an experience that reflects Dubai’s vision as a city of the future.”

“Collaboration is vital to accelerate progress that enriches the higher education sector,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group. “We are building on our strategic partnership with KHDA to reaffirm our commitment towards fostering such collaborations by launching initiatives such as the Higher Education Leadership Network, ensuring Dubai’s educational offerings directly respond to the evolving needs of our industries and the global economy.”

As part of the strategic partnership, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park will collaborate with KHDA to attract international universities and vocational institutions through joint events and delegation visits, alongside promoting Dubai as a global destination for international students through targeted outreach and roadshows such as Study Dubai Initiative.

Additionally, the districts and KHDA will nurture policy coordination to support research and innovation initiatives; establish pathways to student entrepreneurship; and strengthen the ecosystem to ensure the industry-readiness of future talent. The agreement also aims to enhance student and academic experiences across Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park through extracurricular engagements and the establishment of ‘Higher Education Leadership Network’, a sector-wide platform for industry-wide strategic alignment, collaboration, and thought leadership.

Higher Education Leadership Network

Jointly developed by KHDA and TECOM Group’s Education Cluster, the ‘Higher Education Leadership Network’ is designed to shape the future of higher education in Dubai, collaboratively aligning with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and E33 strategies to strengthen Dubai’s knowledge economy.

Through structured dialogue, collaborative efforts, and collective action, the ‘Higher Education Leadership Network’ will seek to align the higher education sector’s efforts with the UAE’s and Dubai's vision for sustainable development and social progress.

The ‘Higher Education Leadership Network’ was launched during an event titled The Knowledge Assembly, hosted by TECOM Group’s Education Cluster in collaboration with KHDA to unite senior leaders from academia, industry, and government. Held at Dubai Knowledge Park, the event explored the role of higher education as an economic driver and pathways to build the next generation of founders, featuring speakers from Dubai Health, the University of Birmingham Dubai, the University of Wollongong, and in5, TECOM Group’s start-up and entrepreneurship incubator.

Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning, are home to globally leading higher education institutions and universities that promote collaboration through joint initiatives such as workshops, and events. Together, they are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.