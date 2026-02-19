Dubai Expands Public Spaces With New Community Parks in Lehbab and Nazwah

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Dubai’s countryside and rural areas into some of the most beautiful and distinctive in the world, and as part of ongoing efforts to enhance residential areas, Dubai Municipality has opened new recreational plazas in Lehbab (1), Lehbab (2), and Nazwah.

The projects serve as a new addition to Dubai’s network of parks, public facilities, and recreational spaces, supporting the Municipality’s vision of designing future-ready public environments centred on people’s needs and delivering experiences that enhance wellbeing and quality of life.

Development works covered more than 330,000 square feet and included the construction of sports courts featuring modern designs suitable for all age groups. The plazas were also equipped with contemporary outdoor fitness equipment, upgraded surfaces, rubber flooring for children’s areas, and seating zones for relaxation. Landscaping works further enhanced the visual environment, while additional safety measures were introduced to ensure safe, accessible, and community-focused recreational spaces.

The project forms part of the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Master Plan, which aims to deliver a series of initiatives that preserve the natural character of these areas while providing recreational services and facilities that enhance the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors. The developments also support the objectives of the ‘Year of the Family’ and contribute to the Dubai 2040 Parks and Afforestation Strategy, which targets the development of more than 630 parks to enhance quality of life, improve the urban environment, reduce heat emissions, and strengthen Dubai’s sustainability credentials.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Enhancing wellbeing across public and recreational spaces for Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors is a core objective within a comprehensive strategic vision to develop a harmonious urban ecosystem that places people and their families at the centre of planning. Through accessible parks, public spaces, and recreational facilities designed to be part of daily life, we aim to promote comfort, wellbeing, and quality of life. The projects to develop Dubai’s rural and desert areas are among the key initiatives receiving the leadership’s close attention and represent a priority for Dubai Municipality, reaffirming our commitment to providing integrated community environments that enrich people’s daily lives and strengthen their connection with their surroundings.”

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said that the development of the Lehbab and Nazwah plazas responds directly to community needs. He explained that the project focuses on providing accessible and diverse sports and recreational facilities that encourage physical activity and social interaction, reflecting Dubai Municipality’s commitment to delivering specialised projects tailored to the unique character of each area while enhancing service quality and the attractiveness of public spaces.

Dubai Municipality carried out comprehensive development at Lehbab (1), equipping the plaza with two football pitches, a volleyball court, a basketball court, a running track, a dedicated warm-up and multi-use area, outdoor fitness equipment, and two children’s play zones with rubber flooring.

Lehbab (2) was equipped with a football pitch, volleyball and basketball courts, a running track with fitness equipment, and a children’s play area with safe rubber flooring.

In Nazwah, Dubai Municipality completed comprehensive development works including ground levelling, installation of newly designed surfaces, football, volleyball and basketball courts, a running track, and a children’s play area.

Development of Margham and Al Lisaili Parks

As part of the broader development plan, Dubai Municipality is currently developing Margham and Al Lisaili parks. The parks will include football pitches, sand running tracks, landscaped seating areas, decorative planting, advanced lighting systems, and smart surveillance cameras to enhance comfort and safety. During the first phase, volleyball courts have already been inaugurated.

The Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Master Plan aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and includes projects and initiatives designed to serve the community and enhance their quality of life.