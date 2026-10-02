Dubai gears up to secure Global Village, Dubai 30X30 Challenge and WCL Season 3

UAE

The meeting brought together representatives from Dubai Police and partner entities to ensure coordinated preparations for the upcoming events

The coordination meeting was chaired by Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the ESC, at the Positive Spirit Hall at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

Dubai: Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has reviewed security and organisational preparations for a series of major upcoming events, including the opening of Global Village, Dubai Challenge and the World Championship of Legends 2026 (WCL Season 3).

The coordination meeting was chaired by Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the ESC, at the Positive Spirit Hall at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

Coordinated security for major events

The meeting brought together representatives from Dubai Police and partner entities to ensure coordinated preparations for the upcoming events.

Attendees included Brigadier Hisham Nasser Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department for Emergency Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the ESC; Brigadier Abdullah Al Kash, from the General Department of Traffic; Brigadier Ahmad Kmeidesh, from Dubai Civil Defence; Colonel Ahmad Salem Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Protective Security Affairs; as well as members of ESC representing various entities across Dubai.

Brigadier Al Ketbi stressed the importance of close cooperation, continuous coordination and clearly integrated roles among all participating entities.

He noted that this collaborative approach has become a key factor in the successful delivery of major events and contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for hosting and organising large scale events.

Security plans reviewed

During the meeting, the committee reviewed security plans for Global Village, Dubai 30X30 Fitness Challenge and World Championship of Legends 2026 (WCL Season 3), while the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism presented an overview of other upcoming events.

The discussions focused on ensuring that all participating entities are prepared and their efforts aligned to support the safe and successful delivery of events across the emirate.

Preparing for a busy winter season

Brigadier Al Ketbi called for intensified efforts as Dubai enters the winter season, when the emirate hosts a growing number of events and activities.

He explained that the committee’s regular meetings provide an important platform for coordination and for hearing the observations and recommendations

of its members, helping to continuously develop plans and improve operational performance.

Brigadier Al Ketbi concluded by thanking participating entities and committee members for their continued efforts and commitment to the success of ESC, wishing them continued success in achieving excellence.