Dubai Government Adopts Flexible Working Hours and Remote Work Policy for Ramadan

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved a flexible working hours and remote work policy for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan 1446H (2025).

This decision aligns with the leadership’s announcement designating 2025 as the "Year of the Community" and reflects the Dubai Government’s commitment to providing optimal working conditions that support employees while reinforcing societal values during special occasions.

The approved policy expands the implementation of flexible hours and remote work options throughout Ramadan. Government entities in Dubai may grant employees up to three hours of flexible working time daily, ensuring a minimum of 5.5 working hours from Monday to Thursday and three hours on Fridays.

Additionally, employees may work remotely for up to two days per week, subject to work requirements, assigned responsibilities, and coordination with direct supervisors to ensure smooth operations without impacting productivity or daily tasks, in line with public interest considerations.

This initiative reinforces Dubai’s ongoing efforts to establish a supportive and efficient work environment in the government sector, enhancing employee well-being while fostering productivity. It also encourages the private sector to adopt similar policies during Ramadan, in accordance with each company’s operational needs, ensuring business continuity while accommodating employee welfare.

