Dubai Government launches ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative to boost work-life balance

UAE

Programme runs from 29 June to 10 September 2026 across participating government entities

Dubai: The Dubai Government has announced the implementation of its ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative, aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing and promoting work-life balance across participating government entities.

The initiative will run from 29 June to 10 September 2026, offering flexible working arrangements designed to improve quality of life for government employees during the summer months.

According to details shared by the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR), the programme introduces two flexible working models. The first model includes a seven-hour workday from Monday to Thursday and a reduced 4.5-hour workday on Friday. The second model allows for eight working hours from Monday to Thursday, with Friday designated as a day off.

Government entities may also implement additional flexible arrangements, including remote working options, flexible working hours and adjusted work schedules based on operational needs.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s broader efforts to create a supportive and adaptable work environment that enhances productivity while prioritising employee wellbeing. By offering flexible work models during the summer period, the programme aims to help employees better balance their professional and personal commitments.

‘Our Flexible Summer’ reflects the emirate’s ongoing commitment to improving the workplace experience and strengthening organisational efficiency through innovative human resources policies.