Dubai Government Media Office: Minor Injuries Reported Following Interception Debris in Southern Dubai

UAE

The Dubai Government Media Office confirmed on Tuesday that an incident involving debris from an aerial interception falling on residential houses in southern Dubai resulted in minor injuries to four individuals. Authorities identified the injured as two Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi national, and one Sri Lankan national.

The statement emphasized that the situation was managed immediately in accordance with the highest international safety and emergency response standards. Competent authorities have secured the affected areas and provided the necessary medical care to those involved. The Dubai Government urges the public to remain calm and to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates and information, cautioning against the circulation of unverified reports.