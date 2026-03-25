Dubai Health and Dubai Future District Fund Join Forces to Build a Global HealthTech Launchpad in Dubai

UAE

Dubai Health and Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the foundation for a collaboration to advance Dubai’s global position in the HealthTech sector.

Aligned with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, this strategic partnership aims to build a HealthTech and TechBio ecosystem anchored in Dubai by accelerating the success of high-impact ventures and advancing innovation across Biotech, digital health, AI diagnostics, drug discovery, robotics, medical devices and personalized medicine. By coordinating resources and expertise across public and private sectors, Dubai Health and DFDF will work together to generate globally relevant clinical and commercial evidence.

The MoU was signed by Atif Al Braiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, and Nader Albastaki, Managing Director at Dubai Future District Fund.

Dubai is uniquely positioned to become a global launchpad for HealthCare Innovation,” said Nader Albastaki. “By partnering with Dubai Health, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable, innovation-driven health economy. One that not only meets the needs of the region but also shapes the future of healthcare globally.”

“This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening healthcare innovation in Dubai,” said Atif Al Braiki. “Our goal is to create an environment where emerging technologies and startups can scale and grow. Together with DFDF, we are committed to advancing health for humanity and further positioning Dubai as a global hub for HealthTech innovation.”

By leveraging academic research and translational opportunities to drive meaningful outcomes, the collaboration seeks to align innovation with healthcare needs, support knowledge transfer and intellectual property development, and foster a thriving ecosystem that advances health innovation and delivers tangible benefits for patients and the wider community.