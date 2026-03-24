Dubai Health Authority Appoints Almadallah Healthcare Management to Manage ‘Enaya’ Programme

UAE

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the appointment of Almadallah Healthcare Management to manage the unified government health insurance programme, ‘Enaya’, effective 1 March 2026.

The move forms part of a strategic direction aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the government health insurance ecosystem and elevating service quality in line with the highest international standards, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to advancing quality of life and strengthening its position as a leading global destination for advanced healthcare services.

The Authority stated that this step comes as part of its efforts to further develop healthcare service delivery models by streamlining procedures, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring the integration and accessibility of insurance services, in a way that supports the sustainability of the healthcare sector and strengthens its readiness to keep pace with future developments.

This direction reflects Dubai’s firm commitment to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing its position as a global leader in delivering advanced, human-centric healthcare services built on efficiency, innovation and institutional excellence.

Through Almadallah Healthcare Management, a leading UAE company specialising in advanced solutions and technologies for health insurance claims management, the Government of Dubai’s ‘Enaya’ programme will continue to provide healthcare benefits to its beneficiaries, maintaining its position as one of the most advanced programmes developed in the emirate. The programme contributes to advancing a more efficient and high-quality healthcare system aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. It serves citizens, Dubai Government employees and their families, offering a wide range of medical coverage options.

‘Enaya’ enables beneficiaries to access healthcare services provided by the private sector and is characterised by ease of access to high-quality services delivered through a series of smart systems, initiatives, controls and mechanisms for measuring health outcomes, beneficiary satisfaction and operational efficiency across the insurance ecosystem.

The programme covers Dubai Government entities and UAE nationals in Dubai, providing access to high-quality healthcare and treatment services through government health facilities in Dubai and more than 3,500 service providers across Dubai and the other emirates.

High-quality Services

This step strengthens the sustainability of Dubai’s health insurance system and advances the management of the ‘Enaya’ programme, in line with Dubai’s continued efforts to enhance efficiency and ensure financial and operational sustainability. It includes adopting best practices in claims management and performance measurement, with a focus on cost efficiency, faster procedures, and digital solutions that support decision-making. This enhances the competitiveness of Dubai’s healthcare sector and reinforces the emirate’s position among the world’s leading cities in quality of life.

Integrated Solutions

Saleh Sharif, Head of Administration and Client Relations at Almadallah Healthcare Management, expressed the company’s pride in assuming this responsibility, reaffirming its commitment to the vision and direction of the Government of Dubai, which places public health and the development of a comprehensive, efficient and reliable healthcare system at the forefront of its strategic priorities.

He said the company will leverage its extensive expertise in health insurance claims management to deliver integrated solutions that meet clients’ needs efficiently and professionally, in line with the expectations of Dubai Government employees and UAE national beneficiaries, and in accordance with the highest standards, reflecting Dubai’s approach to excellence.

Sharif added that the company aims to deliver real added value to clients, while continuously enhancing its services in line with leading standards and practices. He noted that the company’s specialised and qualified professionals represent a key pillar in delivering exceptional services that strengthen client confidence and reinforce its position within the healthcare sector.

There will be no changes to the existing health coverage benefits provided to beneficiaries, and the current insurance policy will remain valid. Almadallah Healthcare Management will also launch dedicated communication channels to receive and respond to beneficiary enquiries during the transition period.