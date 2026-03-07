Dubai Humanitarian Confirms Full Operational Readiness To Continue Supporting Global Emergency Response Efforts

Dubai Humanitarian, with the steadfast support of key stakeholders and partners across the United Arab Emirates, remains fully prepared to adapt and scale its support in response to requests from its member organizations and partners.

Firmly anchored in its mandate, Dubai Humanitarian reaffirms that its commitment to serving vulnerable and affected communities worldwide remains resolute and unwavering.

Dubai Humanitarian reiterates also its commitment to supporting the global humanitarian community as a fully operational hub, facilitating the delivery of lifesaving aid to communities affected by emergencies and disasters in the region and beyond.

Acting as a reliable platform for over 80 nonprofit, international humanitarian organizations, United Nations agencies, and commercial companies, the hub stands ready to mobilize and coordinate essential relief shipments, ensuring assistance reaches affected populations.

Dubai Humanitarian’s operations are sustained through active engagement with government agencies and strategic partners across the emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

These collaborations enable seamless coordination, logistics facilitation, and regulatory support, ensuring that humanitarian consignments move efficiently, safely, and without delay.

Over the past two decades, Dubai Humanitarian has grown to become the pioneering and largest humanitarian hub in the world.

The figures from its Humanitarian Logistics Databank demonstrate the level of preparedness and its ability to respond to natural disasters, climate change, complex emergencies, and conflicts.

In its warehouses, Dubai Humanitarian currently hosts an average of US$200 million worth of humanitarian and relief items, prepositioned by the United Nations agencies, international humanitarian organisations and other NGOs which are assisting more than 100 countries per year.

The stocks comprise medicines and medical supplies, shelters, water and sanitation materials, emergency food, telecommunications equipment, protection and education materials, and logistics assets.