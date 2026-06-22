Dubai Humanitarian sends third aid airlift to support Ebola response in DRC

UAE

2 tonnes of critical supplies delivered to Uganda for onward distribution to affected communities

The relief flight departed from Dubai and arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, on 21 June 2026, carrying 76.2 metric tonnes of essential humanitarian supplies for onward delivery to affected communities in the DRC.

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated a third humanitarian airlift in support of efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The relief flight departed from Dubai and arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, on 21 June 2026, carrying 76.2 metric tonnes of essential humanitarian supplies for onward delivery to affected communities in the DRC.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), along with partners including the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD), UNICEF, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Transported on a Dubai Royal Air Wing aircraft, the cargo included hygiene kits, fortified biscuits, tents, two vehicles, and materials to support safe and dignified burials. The total value of the humanitarian cargo reached $223,150, while the air transport provided by Dubai Humanitarian carried an estimated logistics cost of $270,000.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said the airlift reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to enabling rapid humanitarian action during crises. He added that strong coordination with international partners ensures swift responses to emergencies and supports efforts to reach vulnerable communities.

Saba also noted that Dubai Humanitarian remains committed to supporting ongoing efforts by the international humanitarian community and frontline responders to contain the outbreak, providing logistics capabilities, coordination mechanisms and a collaborative platform to facilitate timely aid delivery.

The operation builds on growing strategic coordination between Dubai Humanitarian and DG ECHO, following an administrative arrangement signed in 2025. Through its humanitarian network and partnerships, Dubai Humanitarian continues to play a key role in enabling the delivery of life-saving assistance worldwide.