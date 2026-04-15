UAE

The office was officially launched during a special inauguration event in Manila in the presence of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos.

Dubai: Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated a new international representative office in Manila. The strategic step comes as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Dubai and the Philippines.

The office was officially launched during a special inauguration event in Manila in the presence of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. The event attracted over 100 attendees including senior officials and leading representatives of the Filipino business community. Participants included H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of the Philippines; and H.E. Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy of the President of the Philippines to the UAE for Trade and Investments.

E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “The opening of our office in Manila reflects our commitment to strengthening economic relations between Dubai and the Philippines and creating new paths for cooperation between the business communities in both markets. The office will play an important role in supporting Filipino companies in exploring the opportunities available in Dubai and benefiting from the emirate’s favourable business environment as a gateway for growth and expansion. We look forward to further deepening trade and investments in ways that advance our shared interests and support mutual growth.”

The inauguration comes during a period of significant growth in bilateral business relations. The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and the Philippines reached AED 3.58 billion in 2025, an increase of 17% compared to 2024. By the end of December 2025, a total of 2,592 companies from the Philippines were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, reflecting year-over-year growth of 23.3%. During 2025, 856 new Filipino companies joined the chamber, an increase of 5.9% compared to the previous year.

The launch builds on the outcomes of a trade mission to the Philippines organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in May 2025, which featured representatives from 17 Dubai-based private sector companies and resulted in 180 bilateral business meetings. As part of the mission, the chamber hosted a forum in Manila titled ‘Doing Business with the Philippines’, which was attended by 314 participants. During the forum, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation, strengthen trade relations, and explore new areas for collaboration.

This momentum continued in January this year, when Dubai Chambers welcomed Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines, to its headquarters. The visit reflected the strength of the relationship between the two markets and provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Manila will work closely with the Filipino business community to strengthen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading global business destination. It will also provide valuable market intelligence to help Filipino companies establish a presence in Dubai and leverage the emirate as a platform for international growth.

In addition, the office will support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into the Philippines by offering expert market insights, identifying commercial and investment opportunities, and connecting them with trusted local partners to support smooth market entry and the successful growth of their operations.

The launch of the Manila office comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to establish 50 representative offices around the world by 2030. The initiative seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub by attracting companies and foreign direct investment to Dubai and supporting the expansion of local companies into 30 priority markets around the world.