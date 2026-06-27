Dubai-it: From a million visitors to malls to more than 200 ...

UAE

How did His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, change the shopping mall sector?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

The vision behind a global shopping destination. How did is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, change the shopping mall sector?

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee for the Agentic AI Project talks about the qualitative leap that the shopping sector in the region has witnessed thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.