Dubai-it initiative highlights Dubai’s ongoing drive for innovation, tangible progress

UAE

Al Tayer: "The initiative stands as a global call to action where results are the true benchmark and dreams are realised only through accomplishment..."

The Dubai-it initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an enduring testament to Dubai’s limitless ambition. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: The Dubai-it initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an enduring testament to Dubai’s limitless ambition, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said.



"Every time we believe we have reached the peak, His Highness’ initiatives unveil even broader horizons proving that progress knows no end," he added.



Al Tayer noted, "The Dubai-it initiative redefines our relationship with time, transforming every moment into an opportunity and every idea into energy that fuels more progress. In Dubai, we do not wait for the future; we shape it every day, turning vision into tangible results, so that every accomplishment opens a new door for a new success.

The initiative stands as a global call to action, where results are the true benchmark and dreams are realised only through accomplishment, reaffirming that Dubai is a city of action."