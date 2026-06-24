Dubai launches ‘Dubai-it Award’ to recognise exceptional achievements and impactful projects

UAE

New initiative by Hamdan bin Mohammed aims to embed a culture of execution, innovation and results across sectors

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai-it Award has been launched.

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai-it Award has been launched. The annual accolade will recognise individuals, institutions, companies and projects that have delivered outstanding accomplishments aligned with and embodying the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy.

The objective

The award aims to recognise those who transform bold ideas into tangible results and exceptional achievements, delivered with excellence and distinction in record time. These achievements must reflect the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy, which is rooted in transforming visions into reality that the world can see, while fostering a culture of accomplishment and exceptional execution.

The broader context

The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy and transform bold ideas into exceptional achievements.

The award will annually celebrate outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.

Award categories

The award features categories spanning government work, real estate, the economy, education, technology and community.

Projects

Government Project Delivering Exceptional Results in Record Time

A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery.

Technology-Driven Project Transforming Ideas into Impact

A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence.

Educational Project Embedding the Dubai-it Philosophy

An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability and results while embedding Dubai’s philosophy of action.

Real Estate Project Creating Exceptional Urban Impact

A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic or social impact.

Institutions

Government Institution Distinguished by Speed and Results

A government institution that made achievement, execution and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture.

Company That Achieved Exceptional Transformation

A company that delivered a significant transformation in its performance, operations or market impact.

Individuals

Government Project Manager Who Delivered an Exceptional Achievement

A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence and delivery in record time.

Entrepreneur Who Turned an Idea into Exceptional Success

An entrepreneur who transformed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.

Shaping the future

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated that the award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is built on the principle that achievements are measured by actions and outcomes, and that ideas derive value only when transformed into initiatives and projects that deliver a clear impact on people’s lives and help shape the future.

His Excellency Al Gergawi affirmed that the launch of the Dubai-it Award serves to anchor Dubai’s work philosophy, rooted in turning ambitions into accomplishments and ideas into tangible results executed with excellence, precision and in record time.

He added that Dubai has delivered hundreds of success stories across various sectors, transforming ideas into exceptional projects and visions into reality witnessed globally. He emphasised that the award will celebrate these success stories and the visionaries behind them while highlighting projects, institutions and individuals who embody Dubai’s approach to work and achievement.

His Excellency noted that the award focuses on initiatives and projects that have generated tangible impact, achieved results exceeding expectations, and contributed to the development of work methodologies while creating new opportunities, reflecting Dubai’s capacity for rapid execution and exceptional implementation.

He further said that the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy is not merely a slogan but an integrated framework driven by execution, converting plans into reality and results into success stories. This approach, he said, has enabled Dubai to achieve significant developmental breakthroughs and strengthen its position as a global model for management, innovation and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai-it initiative to transfer Dubai’s working philosophy to future generations and to embed it across government entities and corporations as an enduring culture rooted in outstanding execution and the delivery of exceptional results in record time.

The award builds on the Dubai-it initiative, embedding the emirate’s work ethic and mindset as a core culture across its institutions, while setting a benchmark for Dubai’s next wave of development.