Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered park design challenge

UAE

Dh200,000 prize initiative under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan aims to reimagine Al Safa Park 2 using advanced technologies

The initiative invites designers, urban planners, students, researchers, startups and artificial intelligence innovators to participate in reimagining “Al Safa Park 2” using advanced AI technologies.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the world’s first AI-powered park design challenge, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative invites designers, urban planners, students, researchers, startups and artificial intelligence innovators to participate in reimagining “Al Safa Park 2” using advanced AI technologies.

The challenge offers total prize money of AED 200,000 and aims to encourage innovative, data-driven approaches to public space design.

Applications for participation will remain open until 15 August.