Dubai Media Academy launches ‘Media Z’ initiative in collaboration with Canadian University Dubai

Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media Incorporated, concluded the Media Z event, organised in collaboration with Canadian University Dubai, as part of its support for the Year of the Family and national efforts to empower young people. Hosted by the university, the event brought together media and education leaders, experts, specialists and academics, alongside students from universities across the UAE.

The event formed part of Dubai Media Incorporated’s support for the Year of the Family and its efforts to present analytical perspectives on the future of media in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, while preparing a new generation capable of leveraging modern technologies to produce responsible and impactful content. It also aimed to bridge academic learning with practical application and support balance between digital innovation, family values and national identity.

Media Z served as a strategic platform bringing together media, technology and education to examine the evolving relationship between Gen Z and Gen Alpha and the modern media landscape, including the impact of video games, short-form video and artificial intelligence on content creation and future trends.

Commenting on the event, Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said Media Z reflects the Academy’s commitment to understanding rapid shifts in digital content consumption among Emirati families, particularly among young people. She noted that the event provided research-driven insights to support media and educational institutions in developing tools and messaging aligned with the aspirations of new generations, while reinforcing community values and strengthening family bonds.

Busamra added that Gen Z represents around 40 per cent of Dubai’s population, a figure that continues to grow, while older generations account for approximately 60 per cent but are steadily declining. She pointed out that much professional media still communicates primarily in the language of older audiences. For this reason, the Academy considers training

a new generation of media professionals and communications specialists capable of producing engaging content for younger audiences a priority and a key factor in preserving Emirati identity, supporting social cohesion and building responsible digital awareness.

In the same context, Dr Sherif Moussa, Dean for Faculty of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology at Canadian University Dubai, said rapid digital transformation places a shared responsibility on media and educational institutions to prepare a generation capable of engaging consciously and responsibly with modern media tools. He noted that artificial intelligence has become central to the future of content creation.

Dr Moussa said: “The relationship between media and artificial intelligence reflects the pace of digital transformation shaping how content is created and produced for young audiences today. Media Z highlights the importance of preparing an informed generation equipped with the technical and intellectual skills needed to understand modern media tools and leverage artificial intelligence to create responsible, innovative and positively impactful content, while preserving community values and national identity.”

The event featured panel discussions and specialised academic dialogues addressing technical and economic dimensions of media transformation, as well as psychological, social and educational perspectives and their impact on national identity. A roundtable session also brought together experts to discuss key issues relating to Gen Z and Gen Alpha and the role of media and communications professionals in engaging younger generations effectively.

An analytical study sponsored by Dubai Media Academy underpinned the event, revealing that the video gaming economy outweighs the combined economies of film, television series and music platforms, positioning it as a major pillar of the modern media economy. The study also found that young people are increasingly drawn to micro-drama and short-form video content, reflecting the rapid shifts reshaping the content creation landscape.

Accordingly, the first session focused on the video games economy in the Middle East and presented findings examining the state of the gaming industry in several Arab markets and its impact on Gen Z.

The second session, titled “Story in 60 Seconds: The Short-Form Content Revolution”, explored strategies for reaching Gen Z and Gen Alpha through the types of content they prefer on digital platforms.

The third session, titled “The Screen Generation: Identity, Behaviour and Society”, examined the psychological, educational and social dimensions of Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s engagement with the digital world and the implications for identity and community values.

The event concluded with a roundtable discussion that produced recommendations for media and educational institutions and communications teams within government entities, focusing on best practices for engaging with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The Media Z event reflects Dubai Media Academy’s role as a specialised national media initiative aimed at deepening understanding of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha engage with media and digital platforms and examining the impact on values systems, family communication and national identity amid rapid digital transformation, while reinforcing the role of media in supporting social cohesion and responsible digital awareness.