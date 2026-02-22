Dubai Media Highlights Commitment to Family Through HR Policies and Initiatives

In line with Year Of Family, Dubai Media highlights commitment through HR policies and initiatives.

Shaikha Ahmad – CEO, Human Resources Sector, Dubai Media

Q1. How do HR policies reflect Dubai Media’s vision during the Year of the Family?

Answer:

Dubai Media’s HR policies are designed to foster a holistic, family-friendly work environment that reflects the organization’s vision. Policies such as flexible working hours, hybrid work options, and dedicated days off to spend time with elderly family members ensure employees can balance professional and family commitments. Initiatives like allowing employees to take a day to celebrate a family member’s birthday, along with the WOW program—which celebrates personal milestones such as work anniversaries, newborns, and other special occasions—demonstrate the organization’s commitment to recognizing and valuing employees’ personal and family moments. These programs, together with wellness activities such as fitness programs, family camping trips, health check-ups, and summer programs for employees’ children to understand the work environment and build skills, reinforce family cohesion and wellbeing, fully aligning with Dubai’s Year of the Family vision.

Q2. How has HR prepared for the Year of the Family through dedicated policies and programmes?

Answer:

HR has launched several targeted initiatives to support employees and their families during the Year of the Family:

• Family-Focused Leave: Introducing a day off for employees to spend quality time with elderly family members and day-off during the month of your birthday encouraging celebrating family birthdays together.

• Wellbeing Programs: Offering fitness programs, health check-ups, family camping trips, and summer programs for employees’ children to learn about the workplace and build skills.

• Community Engagement: Organizing volunteering and social campaigns where employees can involve their families, strengthening community bonds.

• Cultural and Recreational Activities: Family-friendly events and initiatives that bring employees’ families into Dubai Media’s workplace culture.

• Feedback Channels: Ensuring policies evolve based on employees’ real needs, making family support meaningful and practical.

Q3. How do HR initiatives enhance family cohesion and employee wellbeing?

Answer:

HR initiatives strengthen family cohesion and wellbeing by creating an inclusive and supportive workplace ecosystem:

• Time for Family: Policies such as dedicated days for elderly family care and family birthday celebrations allow employees to prioritize meaningful moments.

• Holistic Wellbeing Programs: Wellness activities including fitness programs, family camping trips, health check-ups, and summer programs for children contribute to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

• Security and Stability: Benefits and supportive initiatives provide employees and their families with reassurance and long-term confidence.

• Culture of Belonging: By encouraging employees to integrate their families into the workplace culture, Dubai Media fosters stronger engagement, loyalty, and overall satisfaction.

• Sustained Engagement: Family-oriented initiatives improve morale and create a sense of community, directly reflecting Dubai Media’s commitment to family values.